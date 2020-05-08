Adaptable region primed for fight

Lake Wanaka. Pnoto: ODT files

Suddenly, growth doesn’t seem such a bad thing.

After many years of rapid growth in the Upper Clutha we are now faced with a situation which nobody could have predicted just a few months ago.

A quantum change in our communities affecting the way we live and with social and economic consequences that will affect many and last an indefinite, unforecastable period.

Up until just the last few weeks our communities were grappling with rapid development, population growth and the resultant pressure on infrastructure such as roading, car-parking and the other crucial services a community requires.

Today, we face a whole new challenge, Covid -19.

How long will the restrictions last? How long before tourists will return? What are the effects on the visitor accommodation and hospitality sectors? How many jobs will be lost? What opportunities will arise? Will our population remain stable or maybe some people will be forced to move away simply because the can no longer afford to live here?

At the same time, we may appear to be a safe place to live for others who can afford to make Wanaka home. The proven experience of working remotely may reinforce the opportunity to move.

The primary economic drivers in the Queenstown Lakes District Council region, in particular Wanaka and the Upper Clutha, are tourism and construction. There is no hiding from the fact that tourism in the short term will take a massive hit.

Construction has some momentum at present; as the restrictions ease, this is likely to continue in the short term but may slow down longer term.

Consequently, many of the service industries will experience change and have to adapt accordingly.

The challenge will be to encourage more diversity to our economic base, providing more resilience during periods of adversity.

Our life during lockdown started with the exercise of effectively shutting down our family business, talking to the accountant and bank manager and ensuring staff will continue to be paid. The thought of a few weeks at home to catch up on maintenance jobs and complete some unfinished projects didn’t seem too bad.

The challenge of a virtual Skype community board workshop meeting worked out reasonably well with a few good lessons for next time.

My foray in the kitchen didn’t go so well when my wife pointed out I had put Palmolive (tough on grease, easy on hands) in the pan, not olive oil as was required. I don’t expect to be put back on cooking duties anytime soon.

Post Covid-19 restrictions, business as we have known it will not be the same, some rationalisation will be needed. Priorities will be people and jobs. It will be important to proceed with planned infrastructure projects and provide as many work opportunities as possible, thus helping to keep the economy stimulated and progressive, essential to recovery.

So what can individuals do? My advice would be to continue with the home improvement project, update the old appliances, progress the planned new house build. Keep the money moving around our community. When it comes to that overseas holiday — whenever that is again possible — replace it with a trip within New Zealand.

We can all play a part in helping restart the economy, do it like your future depends on it.

From the late 1800s, after the gold-mining rush, this region was settled by large run-holders with lots of sheep. Wool then became the next “gold” but this market was also affected by the vagaries of climate, market and war.

The common denominator of this region is the strength and resilience of the people who, despite many challenges, adapted survived and prospered.

The big challenge now is to encourage, develop, foster and lure new diverse businesses to our region, so we can also adapt and prosper.

While tourism and construction will continue to be significant contributors to our local economy, we need to look beyond them for the future. This region is a very desirable place to live so let’s work harder to look to areas such as technology, research and development, education and aviation to spread our economic risk. We need to sell our area as a great place to live and work.

Meanwhile, let’s get Covid-19 eradicated. Support each other and get your thinking cap on. There will be opportunities after we get through these challenging times together.