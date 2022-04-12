In addition to ongoing projects there is plenty more to do

The new Mosgiel Pool is one project under way in the city. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dunedin’s vision extends well beyond George St, and well into the future, writes Dunedin Mayor

We've been told we should match the ambition of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. The man who turned Times Square into a pedestrian plaza, and whose philanthropic endeavours include the Bloomberg CityLab, which promotes people-friendly streets and cities.

Which is just a fancy way of saying: shifting the balance in our public spaces away from the dominance of cars.

The Shaping Future Dunedin Transport programme is entirely consistent with Bloomberg’s urban vision, and looks to provide viable alternatives, for a growing population, using the same amount of space.

There is an obvious environmental imperative to do this. Last week’s last chance warning from the IPCC tells us we need to be more ambitious, and act with greater urgency, to have a shot at a safer climate future.

But the evidence tells us that when it’s done well it’s good for business, too. Just as they need to adapt to the changing circumstances they find themselves in, so must cities in order to support that.

We agree that the city centre requires investment, to support its enduring vibrancy and viability. The first stage of that $28 million project kicks off just after Easter.

It’s clear to even the casual observer that health education will play a pivotal role in Dunedin’s economic future. That’s why we campaigned to have the new Dunedin Hospital built where it is, connecting it to both the University of Otago and the city centre.

A $1.4 billion construction project that will allow the university to maintain its pre-eminence in this field.

Our focus isn’t just on maintaining traditional strengths, it’s also on growing new ones. The Centre of Digital Excellence (CODE) has an ambitious goal of building a $1 billion video game industry for New Zealand, centred around Dunedin.

It is a strong, collaborative project that has pulled together the University of Otago, Otago Polytechnic, local rununga and the industry itself and is already attracting interest and investment — nationally and internationally.

Further from the Octagon we’ve just approved the St Clair-St Kilda Coastal Plan, which sets out options for managing that coastline in ways that protect what residents’ value most. This includes the recreational assets, businesses and homes for 10,000 of the residents Liam Kernaghan sought to represent.

This is part of the wider South Dunedin Future programme, which critically puts building stronger communities on the same level as building resilient infrastructure.

The Residents Opinion Survey didn’t think highly of the council, or elected members. But how do we reconcile that with the Quality of Life survey, that tells us 90% of Dunedin people rate their quality of life as good or better? When so many of the things that make this a great city to live in are the work of the very same council?

Given the importance of "quality of life" in attracting talent and investment to the city, "$52 million over 10 years" is a fairly narrow interpretation of how we support our economic development goals.

It’s also projects like the South Dunedin library/community complex and the new Mosgiel Pool. The long overdue upgrades of the city’s playgrounds and skate parks, and the investment in infrastructure to house our growing population. Building more public housing of our own.

And, yes, bike lanes and public transport.

This is on top of all of the stuff we already do that supports residents’ quality of life, like parks, tracks and trails, libraries, galleries, museums, events and sportsfields.

And, yes, animal control.

Underpinning all of this are our zero carbon goals, and

the principles of the Treaty

of Waitangi.

Mr Kernaghan is right about this: Dunedin is one of the best places to live on the planet. That’s no reason to rest on our laurels, though, because there’s plenty more for us to do.