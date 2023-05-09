AI internet trawlers may fish up privacy concerns

The future? Technology such as ChatGPT is advancing rapidly and raising privacy concerns. PHOTO: REUTERS

New advances in artificial intelligence offer advantages but may also raise ethical questions, writes Michael Webster.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not new but it’s popular right now and, while it offers advantages, it also raises ethical issues.

Technologies such as ChatGPT can offer us chances at making our lives easier, but there is often a cost to these free services, and we all need to pay attention to what these costs are, and then decide if we are willing to pay them.

When people post their personal information online or are even tagged online by friends, I doubt they think about it being hoovered up by AIs and having it used for commercial or other purposes.

An easy way of thinking about these new AI technologies is seeing them as the deep-sea trawlers of the internet, gathering vast amounts of information for their owners as they cross the web. This information is then stored, sorted, cut into bite-sized pieces and often sold in some way. This could be through simple means such as pulling together information from websites for forecasting to reduce crop or stock loss, or as specific as finding everything it can about you to make predictions on what you will do next.

With recent data breaches fresh in my mind where companies lost data to cybercriminals, we must question whether businesses are being as ethical and legal as they can in how they are handling information. How important is privacy in these businesses? Where and how is their data being actively protected? Do they have disposal policies for deleting data that’s old or no longer needed? How can we ensure AI and its developers are using Māori data in accordance with what is tika or correct for Māori? How do we partner with Māori to design and deliver solutions together? As AI starts to build on itself, how are ethics built into the core code?

I know that both companies and other countries are also asking similar questions. Recently, Italy’s data-protection authority banned and will investigate OpenAI because of privacy concerns.

With AI and emerging technologies that have the potential to have a significant impact on our privacy, it is more important than ever for companies and public agencies to be asking themselves: "Should we be doing this, and what are the risks not only to us, but to society, if we do?"

Ethics need to play a crucial role here; just because we can do something doesn’t mean we necessarily should. It’s a funny equation because we also don’t want to be scaremongering around development. Instead, as a society, we need to have an important conversation about what we want AI to do, and what limitations are necessary to ensure our rights are protected.

Whether personal information is publicly available or not, its collection and use are still subject to the Privacy Act.

While it’s on businesses to operate within the law, as a nation we need to come together to discuss the ethics of using AI, and what safeguards need to be implemented to ensure it is regulated and safe. Mā tōu rourou, mā taku rourou . The solution lies in our collective contribution.

The rules on which agencies and people can use AI is certainly on my radar. I have also written to domestic agencies which have a role in the regulation of AI, to see how we can work together to ensure we are protecting New Zealanders.

— Michael Webster is the Privacy Commissioner.