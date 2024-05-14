Are we there yet? Today's the day for the sign of shame

Palmerston’s sign of shame ... Due for an upgrade? PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Today is the day.

This morning the Waitaki District Council meets to hear submissions on its annual plan and the councillors, elected to exercise enlightenment, compassion and fiduciary skills in the issues facing the northern regions of our province, would be well advised to bring to a happy conclusion the scandal of the Palmerston sign.

For many years, perhaps 30 or so, those who enter Palmerston from the north may have noticed a sign urging them to visit Palmerston.

However, so ill-positioned is the sign they may well have not even seen it. Tucked away at the southern end of the railway overbridge, it is but a brief visual blur before the delights of the public toilets absorb the traveller’s attention.

In its early days perhaps, the sign was vaguely useful, although the genius who decided a "Visit Palmerston" sign should be erected at a spot already in the town is, hopefully, by now languishing in the Waihemo Community Home for the Utterly Confused. His sign, weathered for all those years, has been reduced to blobbery — with smudges which may once have been a giant photographic

enlargement and faint lettering from which only "Palmerston" emerges at any vaguely readable level.

When the photo was actually decipherable it may have attracted many sightseers because it’s a beauty. That stopping to inspect it was a guarantee of a major and possibly dangerous traffic snarl-up seemed not to have bothered the road sign genius.

In the safety of your own home you can inspect the photo on this page. Taken by Alfred Burton in 1876 it shows Palmerston during its great days as a transport hub when travellers to the north and south as well as those heading up the Pig Root to the goldfields stopped for food, changed coaches or just stretched their legs in a town which was predicted to be as important as Dunedin before too long. Alfred set up his apparatus at the door of the North Western Hotel with a beer barrel by his feet. The picture is dominated by a Cobb & Co coach driven by the legendary "Cabbage Tree Ned" Devine. It’s said to be a 27-seater and Devine was skilled enough to take it over the rough-and-tumble roads of the time.

Ned Devine’s coach at Palmerston in 1876. PHOTO: HOCKEN COLLECTIONS

The smaller coach could well belong to another coaching legend Jimmy Duncan, who was giving Cobb & Co a run for its money. In the background is the newly established Colonial Bank of New Zealand, a Dunedin-based bank formed to rival the Auckland-based Bank of New Zealand.

The Colonial opened a branch in Palmerston in 1874, having lured Bank of New Zealand manager George Stephenson to its cause. The bank building itself carries primitive "Colonial Bank" lettering at one side, suggesting a takeover of the old Bank of New Zealand building.

The two-storey shop behind the bank is probably the handsome store built in 1874 by Robert Johnson. Oddly enough, the sharp cone of Puketapu appears to have been lopped off.

All in all, it’s the type of picture best suited for display in the shopping centre with an explanatory paragraph or two.

The fate of Palmerston’s sign has exercised the great minds of Patearoa.

Old Norm has long been frustrated by the lack of any such sign in our township.

"Only one would be needed," he explains. "On the Ranfurly road near the golf course would be ideal. Anyone coming from the Styx hardly need to be told they’re approaching Patearoa and only locals use the Waipiata road, so there’s no need for a sign there."

The Central Otago District Council has had a go at putting up signs but the Alexandra effort needed changing when there was heated discussion over the year in which the town was actually founded.

The virtues of Patearoa might be a problem and we put this to Norm.

"About time you blokes took more interest in the history of this place," he snorted. "There’s gold with Chinamen and sluicing, sheep, cattle, dairying and irrigation. And look at today. Great honey being produced and whisky just down the road. Fine golf course, library and bowling green. Home to a famous newspaper columnist. No shortage of stuff for a sign."

Luckily, knowing the council isn’t keen on spending money in Patearoa, Norm has winkled a few bob out of some community fund and he’s about to approach our very talented local artist about knocking up a sign.

How she handles a masterpiece incorporating goldmining, sheep, cattle and dairy farming, beekeeping and whisky making is something we look forward to seeing.

Just as we look forward to the Waitaki crowd sorting out their outrageous neglect of Palmerston’s sign.

— Jim Sullivan is a Patearoa writer.