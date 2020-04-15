Battle ahead, but community a strength

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan. Photo: ODT files

I recall a number of thoughts running through my head when I welcomed in 2020 with my wife. As always, the health and well-being of loved ones topped the list, then I wondered about the year ahead. I had a lot of plans but as Woody Allen said; “If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans.”

A quarter of the way through 2020 and everyone’s plans have gone out the window. I think that has been one of the hardest things for many people. Everything we thought would be is now not so certain. That uncertainty is a heavy load for some people to bear, especially when placed alongside fears for the health of themselves and their loved ones.

As I write this, there are several confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Central Otago district and my thoughts are with those people and their whanau as they deal with the illness, on top of everything else that is happening.

In Central, by and large people have reacted superbly to the lock-down. I have always believed we have a very healthy half-wit/good person ratio in Central and this is a time when we can be grateful for that. Council has been almost overwhelmed by people offering to help others in the community, which really is the southern way, isn’t it? While getting out for my daily exercise, I am seeing a camaraderie amongst people, with almost all giving a cherry wave and an enquiry as to others welfare. I hope that the increased sense of oneness and community remains once the lockdown is over. What else will we see when the lockdown is over?

There is no getting away from it; we will see hard times at an economic level and at the social level as a consequence. Huge amounts of that problem are out of our hands as it is obviously going to be a worldwide issue where an economy as small as ours (and I mean that as regards both Central Otago and New Zealand) will be at the mercy of the brutal waves rolling around the economic seas. There is a battle ahead as we ride those waves, but let’s not be entirely gloomy. The boat we are riding them in, both as a district and a nation, is a good one. Many nations and communities will be adrift without a boat; we are starting in a far better place than many.

So, what can we do as individuals to help our community through these choppy waters? Firstly; shop local. We’ve all been saying this for years, but our businesses are going to struggle, and if we spend our money outside the district, many will fail. It is that simple.

We also need to be patient and kind with those around us and remember we are all in this together. Hard times can bring out the best and the worst in people, and we all hold a responsibility not to let what we are going through open our hearts to anger, fear and resentment.

Our access to information and opinion now is unsurpassed in history; but what we read is what we feed our minds with. Don’t feed your mind poison.

My parents were children of the Great Depression and they talked about it often. Much of their talk was of how hard it was, but they also spoke of how communities and neighbourhoods came together. They spoke of the care people took of each other. I also remember clearly my mother saying people really cared about their appearance during the Depression and would do their best to dress well. Perhaps one good effect of all this is that the rank stupidity of people buying jeans with holes already in them may become a thing of the past.

We can only hope.