Beehive confusion causes furious political buzzing

Once a year we invite a handful of political types to attend the quarterly meeting of the Society of Advanced Apiarists. While this helps keep beekeeping on its toes, last week it went dreadfully wrong.

The topic was: “The Failing Queen Bee. What to do when her Beehive’s production turns sour.”

The debate was frankly pathetic, and when it came to my turn I was forced (as a Past President) to speak common sense. “When it all turns to custard, you burn the bleeding Beehive down.”

Pandemonium followed. Someone called me Donald Trump. A Young Labour lad said my type of fascist stormed the capitol in Washington. A Green said I’d be jailed once the Beehive got hate speech banned.

I doubt hate speech is the buzz among bees. Is something wrong with other people — or is it me?

Clifton Clover, Philosopher & Apiarist

I don’t mean this unkindly when I say you seem a classic fit for the definition of an “idiot savant”. But these aren’t times for otherworldly speakers of unconscious wisdoms. Stay within safer boundaries. Hive off from subjects where today’s drones will misunderstand and create offence. Converse with your bees.



Hi Uncle Norm,

At school I was always top of the class, and eventually the college’s Dux. I won five debating trophies (two in Sydney), and it surprised nobody when my Masters’ thesis won first-class honours.

It was agreed I was incredibly bright. I had the world at my feet. I’d climb to the very top.

Fifteen years on this hasn’t happened. I’ve had fairish positions in both commerce and government, but get overlooked for higher promotion. My one attempt at setting out with my own business failed.

I am not lazy, nor do I hold myself back with false modesty. But there are people I knew at University who had half my talent and qualifications, yet are far more successful.

There’s the old saying that “talent will out,” but it hasn’t been true for me. Have you any idea why my early achievements haven’t become further successes?

Venus Scholar, Point Chevalier

At school and university you are judged disinterestedly within set systems of thinking. You may convince these judges of your academic skills, but they have no stake in how well equipped you are to use them.

The people who assess you in life and at work are a different kettle of fish. They are not disinterested judges. They have a direct stake in you and are affected by your outcomes.

Most judges are actually your peers. And while there is nothing wrong with “theoretical excellence,” it rarely turns out being the vital component.

As a debater you often argued for a side you didn’t actually agree with. Try this again. Look at three “inferiors” who have done better than yourself. Find and then passionately argue the reasons for their success. The answers you discover will give you very practical help.



Dear Uncle Norm,



I am a “glass half full” person. It’s the positives that truly matter.

The Government’s promise of billions for mental health patients has brought five more hospital beds. Surely that’s better than five less! Fifteen months into Covid, the medical experts’ calls for the easier saliva testing has seen 394 such tests. Note 394 — not just 294!

I’m not sure how low this week’s vaccination target is, but the point is it was exceeded. This apparently done without paying Pfizer an extra $40million to buy “priority customer” early delivery. Money saved and target still met. How wise is that?

Once we’ve built a harbour bridge for cyclists, we can get on with more state houses. All sorts of committees are re-investigating any manner of bright ideas. It’s go, go, go.

Some people don’t get my optimism. In fact one friend said I’m nuts and should see a psychiatrist. Surely she’s not right?

Hilary Daze



Sam Goldwyn, Hollywood’s answer to Einstein, once opined: “Anyone who sees a shrink needs their head read.”

He’s right in a fashion. And in your case, certainly.



Dear Uncle Norm,

You don’t seem to understand that not all of your readers are signed up members of Mensa.

I understand that you are of satirical bent, and that some Uncle Normisms are serious and others not. As an educated person I have no difficulty distinguishing between the two, so I cachinnate in the correct spots.

But I suggest you make matters easier for the less educated.

Finish off each item by putting (in brackets) the words “serious” or “humour.”

Harold Orpington, (Mensa No116)

Harold dear fellow. Thank you for noticing. What splendid insight. I shall recommend this to the Editor. (Humour).

- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.