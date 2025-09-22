Bill attempts to make the slippery slope more slippery still

Simon O’Connor. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

The inevitable has happened, with the Act New Zealand party and other pro-euthanasia/assisted suicide proponents calling for the expansion of the system.

Three-plus years ago we were told by euthanasia proponents that there was no slippery slope or push to expand, and that few New Zealanders would take it up. Twelve-hundred deaths later, and a push for expansion via a member’s Bill in the name of Todd Stephenson MP, tell us a very different story.

We were told that system would be safe. It is not. As I write, we know of a tragic case where a non-English-speaking woman with dementia was euthanised, despite no translator being present. There is also at least one euthanasia case before the police.

Those put in charge of reviewing euthanasia cases noted that forms were not filled out properly, and that what doctors were saying about their patients did not match what was written on the forms. These reviewers also questioned the lack of information provided to them and as these reviewers asked more questions — and ultimately became whistleblowers — they had their roles cancelled (ironically, by the author of the End of Life Choice Act and now government minister, David Seymour).

We also know that Health New Zealand cannot even give New Zealanders accurate numbers of deaths. Its reports frequently get numbers wrong — in one instance, a quarterly report missed almost half the number of people who died.

All this to say the current system is not working well and mistakes are happening.

We also know that very few doctors and nurse practitioners want to be part of the service. About 120 doctors are involved, from a workforce of over 20,000.

The response by this member’s Bill is to remove conscience rights of doctors and nurses to object. You have read that right — a law based on autonomy wants to remove autonomy from medical professionals.

The same is true for hospices, with a proposed amendment wanting to force their facilities to allow euthanasia, even though it is the antithesis of palliative care. Autonomy for some, coercion for others.

We also have recent research from the University of Auckland that noted the main reason people seek euthanasia is fear of losing control of their lives. While there are clearly underlying health issues, it was people’s fear of future suffering and death that drove the requests.

This was further emphasised by the doctors who noted that the "unbearable suffering" criteria is totally subjective.

The same research also, distressingly, highlighted the experience of one doctor being surprised when a patient did not die quickly and instead gagged, choked, and struggled to breathe after orally ingesting lethal drugs.

Despite the rhetoric of a peaceful death, it is not always the case. Despite the reporting mistakes, the inability to objectively identify suffering, the already simple processes being ignored — Todd Stephenson and others are pushing for an expansion.

They point to Canada and yet this country’s approach to euthanasia should be a warning. Euthanasia in Canada is now the fifth largest cause of death, alongside the likes of cerebrovascular diseases (think the likes of strokes) and chronic lower respiratory diseases (think the likes of emphysema and chronic bronchitis).

One in 20, or 5%, of Canadians now die by euthanasia. Euthanasia was billed as something rare, and proponents continue to provide the "next hard case", but it is clear it expands and expands.

Sticking with Canada, they have even changed the law to allow mental illnesses (though it is yet to take effect) and are now discussing euthanising babies and children.

A final observation. Proponents of euthanasia continue to couch their language in terms of compassion and love. Let’s be clear, euthanasia and assisted suicide have nothing to do with compassion or love. Quite the opposite.

Compassion literally means to suffer with; it does not mean eliminating the sufferer. And love seeks to provide hope and care, not removal.

— Simon O’Connor is a former member of Parliament who chaired the health committee during its inquiry into euthanasia.