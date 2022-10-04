Books much more than the stories they contain

Books likes these in The Last Bookstore in Downtown Los Angeles need to be protected. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

I recently re-read John Steinbeck’s famous novel The Grapes of Wrath. This was first published in 1939 and is a story of the trials and tribulations of an Oklahoma farming family, forced to leave their land in the face of catastrophic drought conditions during the 1930s. They journey west towards their eventual destination, California, with visions of green, fruit-filled valleys and plentiful work. The reality on arrival though is less promising, causing shock and dismay but provides the ultimate test of human endurance.

My copy of this novel is dated to say the least. The cover is faded and bound together with medical tape. There are some loose pages and the odd stain here and there. Overall it has a battered and weathered appearance. Like good wine, however, the book has matured over time and become a story in itself. Strangely it seems that the novel’s authenticity has been enhanced as a result.

Books like this line shelves in many households and fill second-hand bookshops across the country. Some having crinkled pages with a yellow tinge. Coffee marks are common. There are underlined sections, question marks and sometimes written comments in margins. These books have passed through many hands and places to reach their current destination.

The public library in Balclutha sparked my initial interest in books. There was a large "Keep quiet’’ sign at the entrance, with librarians back then always seeming rather stern. Nonetheless in a pre-internet age, this library was a great repository of books, journals and magazines. All the classics were there as well as exotic stories of far-off places. This building became a window to the world of our youth.

Although written recordings date back thousands of years, it wasn’t until the invention of the Gutenberg printing press in Germany about 1440 that for the first time books could be produced in large numbers at an economical cost. Wide audiences could now be reached, resulting in significant social and cultural changes.

Over time some books have been banned, others censored and sometimes writers have suffered persecution. On occasions books have been burned. There were mass burnings of books in Germany and Austria during the 1930s which were seen to be critical of, or inconsistent with Nazi ideology. The largest such event took place in Berlin on May 10, 1933 when about 25,000 "un-German’’ books were burned. This included works by Karl Marx, Albert Einstein, Jack London, Ernest Hemingway and Helen Keller. Since the end of that evil regime these books have flourished again.

I am not aware of book burning in New Zealand. However a decision by the National Library in 2020 to cull more than 600,000 “foreign books” has been controversial and a cause of considerable consternation for many. Former librarian and well-known author Dame Fiona Kidman described the cull as “cultural vandalism”. She went on to say “If you only have New Zealand books, it makes for very narrow literature. Any great literature is founded on the literature of the past.”

Richard Ovenden, the 25th librarian of the Bodleian Library in Oxford, says “That in the modern world, it is not so much flames that threaten the survival of books but a creeping decline, through the underfunding, low prioritisation and general disregard for the institutions that preserve and share knowledge.”

Being a writer can have its perils as evidenced in the life of Salman Rushdie, who was extremely fortunate to survive, after being brutally attacked recently at a public speaking engagement in western New York. The late and highly esteemed University of Otago professor Jim Flynn became concerned during the course of his teaching when noting an overall absence of broad reading among his students. This prompted him to write The Torchlight List in 2010, followed by The New Torchlight List in 2016.

In each of these books he makes reading recommendations that include a wide range of writers and novelists from a variety of countries and cultures. This is an interesting, diverse and thoughtfully compiled list of authors. Hopefully, his former students and those studying today will take heed.

There is something inspiring and reassuring in the physical attributes of a book beyond its cover, layout and texture. With age they remind us of our own journeys, places, times, events and people. A living memorial of sorts is created. But above all, books need to be protected.

— Joss Miller is a Dunedin writer and retired lawyer.