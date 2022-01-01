Skip to main content
Dunedin
23
|
16
Monday,
Mon,
31
January
Jan
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Bracken’s ‘view’ not as it was intended
Let’s retain Dunedin’s special views, writes Joss Miller.
Adjustments to cope with Omicron
Adjustments to cope with Omicron
Omicron has played out in a series of strange stages in Australia. Here’s what to expect when the wave hits, writes Brigid Delaney.
Case proves restraint of trade sometimes enforceable
Case proves restraint of trade sometimes enforceable
There has been a lot of recent publicity about Tova O’Brien’s restraint of trade case. In October last year Ms O’Brien resigned from her position as political editor with Discovery to take up a...
Rats’ confusion
Rats’ confusion
There has been much which has been commendable about the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic but its performance over rapid antigen tests (Rats) is not on the list.
Are the cracks showing?
Are the cracks showing?
One of the best signs of a really good summer holiday is the inability to remember your password when it is time to switch the work computer back on.
Rolls-Royce ascends Vesuvius
Rolls-Royce ascends Vesuvius
It is a remarkable achievement to get up to the crater of Mount Vesuvius in any way. One usually has to climb up on his hands and knees. However, a handsome Rolls-Royce saloon car owned by C.A.H....
The great New Zealand cover-up
The great New Zealand cover-up
Who would have thought this? New Zealanders these days are covering up and wearing masks en masse.
Sir Ian Taylor: How to solve RAT test crisis in 3 hours
Sir Ian Taylor: How to solve RAT test crisis in 3 hours
How businesses like Mainfreight and Foodstuffs are breaking the Covid bureaucratic barrier.
Several factors to consider when choosing an executor of your will
Several factors to consider when choosing an executor of your will
Choosing your beneficiaries — the people or organisations who will inherit your property after you die — is often the decision at the forefront of a willmaker’s mind.
Message of love remains central
Message of love remains central
What does Jesus mean in 2022, asks Ron Gilder.
Branding bombardment
Branding bombardment
The recently reported findings of University of Otago research into children’s exposure to marketing sound shocking, but they are likely to be only part of the picture.
Reduced public service wages
Reduced public service wages
The Minister of Finance has bluntly stated in Parliament that the alternative to a reduction of salaries and wages in the public service is a reduction in the number of public servants.
Opinion: No shame in grieving a celebrity’s death
No shame in grieving a celebrity’s death
On January 18, French actor Gaspard Ulliel collided with another skier at La Rosiere in Savoie, France. Ulliel, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered serious brain trauma and died in hospital the...
Democracy means there’s one way to go
Democracy means there’s one way to go
If we live in a democracy Dunedin must retain its one-way system, argues Dunedin city councillor Jules Radich.
‘Don’t panic, don’t panic!’
‘Don’t panic, don’t panic!’
Cool heads are always needed in a crisis.
Agriculture education moves
Agriculture education moves
Auckland: In proposing that a committee be appointed to inquire into the state of higher agricultural education in New Zealand, Professor Segar told the University Senate that the provisions for...
SDHB’s reaction indicates colonoscopy saga not over
SDHB’s reaction indicates colonoscopy saga not over
Those whose eyes have not glazed over during ongoing coverage of the Southern District Health Board’s management of colorectal cancer diagnosis would have been shocked by a Health and Disability...
World moving so rapidly — businesses can help
World moving so rapidly — businesses can help
Business has a valid role to play in the fight against Covid-19 and its variants, writes Dunedin entrepreneur Sir Ian Taylor.
Sir Ian Taylor: The rapid Covid tests we should be using already
Sir Ian Taylor: The rapid Covid tests we should be using already
Some commentators have claimed that “ill-informed” businesspeople such as myself are advocating the use of Rapid Antigen Tests in place of the PCR test. Nothing could be further from the truth,...
Bowls national double for locals
Bowls national double for locals
J. Rigby, of North East Valley Bowling Club (left), singles champion in the Dominion of New Zealand Bowling Association tournament, with runner-up P. Carolin, of St Kilda club. —...
