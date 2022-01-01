Opinion

    Rats’ confusion

    Experts are calling for more reliance on rapid antigen tests in the event of an Omicron outbreak....

    Rats’ confusion

    There has been much which has been commendable about the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic but its performance over rapid antigen tests (Rats) is not on the list.

    Branding bombardment

    Public transport advertising

    Branding bombardment

    The recently reported findings of University of Otago research into children’s exposure to marketing sound shocking, but they are likely to be only part of the picture.
    Read more