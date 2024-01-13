Brits call for more pork

Killing day on a Southland farm. Twenty-three nice pigs for the market, killed and dressed in four hours by (from left) D.W. Thomson, farmer, Lochiel, chief butcher; James Cunningham, farmer, owner; S.J. Thomson, of Lochiel, who assisted. — Otago Witness 1.1.1924

Elopement brings abduction charge

New Zealand pork supplies wanted in England: Our London correspondent, writing on December 5, quotes the following useful suggestion made by Messrs H.S. Fitter and Sons, the well-known meat merchants of the Central Meat Market: "There has been a good trade for all weights of French pork, no doubt stimulated by the cold weather. The supplies of New Zealand pork have been very disappointing this season. We feel that here is an avenue of trade that is worthy of more attention. There is a good demand for pigs of 60lb to 100lb or 120lb, not only in London, but in the provinces, and, with careful distribution, valuable outlets might be found that hitherto have been untouched. It should be remembered that pork sells much better in England during the winter months, as the demand fails off in warm weather."

A young man aged 25 years appeared before Mr H.W. Bundle SM at the City Police Court on Saturday morning charged with having abducted a girl under the age of 16.

Mr Irwin appeared for the accused, and Detective Beer represented the police.

Detective Beer, in asking for a remand to make further inquiries, stated that the parties were married in Australia after the alleged abduction.

There was, however, another matter concerning a false declaration, the girl having stated her age to be 21.

Mr Irwin: "I understand the proceedings were instigated by the girl’s father?"

Detective Beer: "That is so."

Mr Irwin produced the marriage certificate and a letter and a telegram from the girl’s mother, and pointed out that they put the matter in a different light. The girl’s parents now realised, he said, that the accused was quite a respectable young man, and they had no ill feeling against him. The girl’s home life had not been of a desirable nature, and the accused had taken her away from it.

In view of this, he would ask for bail. The remand would be justified, as the police had only just learnt of the marriage. The accused was remanded till Friday, bail being fixed at £50, with one surety of a similar amount. Publication of the names of the two accused was prohibited until the full facts of the case are disclosed.

Tinder-dry around city

A spell of warm, dry weather is invariably marked by sporadic outbreaks of fire. Our columns have shown in the last few days that many parts of New Zealand have been suffering on this account. Dunedin has not escaped. The weather has rendered the grass and other growth dry and inflammable. Carelessness or mischief seems never to be lacking to give a start to a blaze that may cause a deal of trouble and anxiety. The members of the local fire brigade have within the last few days had calls upon their services from all points of the compass — from Waverley to the Botanical Gardens, from Mornington and Roslyn to Kensington and St Kilda. It would be interesting to know the exact origin of every one of these outbreaks. Fires of this kind do not occur spontaneously. It would also be interesting to know whether any steps are possible to bring to book individuals who may be responsible for these destructive and dangerous acts of vandalism. — editorial — ODT, 14.1.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden