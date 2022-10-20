Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBER
3, 2, 1, ignition…
There are already a great many things to fret about.
Racing stalwart dies
Racing stalwart dies
The death of Mr J.A. Sligo removes a well-known figure from the light harness racing world.
SUBSCRIBER
Bumblebee’s visit fails to take sting out of circumstances
SUBSCRIBER
Bumblebee’s visit fails to take sting out of circumstances
On a good day the appearance of a mildly annoyed fat bumblebee in my bathroom would give me a thrill.
SUBSCRIBER
The fight for equal pay continues, 50 years on
SUBSCRIBER
The fight for equal pay continues, 50 years on
Fifty years on and the struggle for true equality in the workplace continues, writes Labour’s Taieri MP Ingrid Leary.
‘Seeds of apartheid’
‘Seeds of apartheid’
Surely, it seemed the road had run out when New Zealand First and its leader Winston Peters were thrashed at the 2020 election.
What can ancient poo tell us about the past?
What can ancient poo tell us about the past?
Meriam van Os, a PhD candidate in the University of Otago departments of anatomy and archaeology, recently won the Otago Medical School Research Society’s annual science-writing essay...
Liberal waka-jumps to Reform
Liberal waka-jumps to Reform
Wellington (From our correspondent): Recently I hinted that another of the old Liberals would soon be found announcing that he would henceforth support the Reform Party.
Superintendent has been superannuated
Superintendent has been superannuated
Superintendent McGrath, who is retiring on superannuation after 44 years of service, was entertained at a social by members of the police force at Kroon’s Hall last evening.
Editorial: New mayors yet to be tested
Editorial: New mayors yet to be tested
The South is awash with new mayors now the special votes have been counted.
Excellent news from Nigeria for the Dunedin Hospital project
Excellent news from Nigeria for the Dunedin Hospital project
Dear Uncle Norm,
Trains simply the nicest way to travel
Trains simply the nicest way to travel
There is more to train travel than speed, writes Tony Williams.
Considering our true founding document
Considering our true founding document
The recent lukewarm reception to the holiday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II shows how problematic national holidays can be.
Taking stock of farm emissions
Taking stock of farm emissions
For a long time now, the elephant in the room has been the cattle beast in the paddock.
Tennis popular with schoolgirls
Tennis popular with schoolgirls
The Junior Lawn Tennis Association opened its sixth season on Saturday morning at the Andersons Bay and Otago courts.
‘Woman, life, freedom’
‘Woman, life, freedom’
The courage of the women of Iran is astounding.
Ecumenism challenge to churches
Ecumenism challenge to churches
The annual dominion conference of the Now Zealand Baptist Union was resumed in Hanover Street Baptist Church yesterday morning.
Ellis case ramifications roll on
Ellis case ramifications roll on
Any popping of the Champagne corks after last week’s welcome news of the Supreme Court quashing of Peter Ellis’ child sex abuse convictions would be bittersweet for his supporters.
New Zealand in need of a new tapestry
New Zealand in need of a new tapestry
New Zealand’s future hinges on developing a sense of national unity, writes Mike Horder.
Partnerships must be well defined and communications clear
Partnerships must be well defined and communications clear
"When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less." (Alice in Wonderland).
Eponymous ex-German ship here
Eponymous ex-German ship here
The Ellerman Line steamer City of Dunedin arrived here yesterday morning from New York via Panama, Auckland, Wellington, Lyttelton and Timaru, and berthed at the Birch street wharf to discharge...
