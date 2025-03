SUBSCRIBER Why our roadsides are awash with pointless reading material

New Zealand has a literacy rate of 99% and as a consequence we are known as great readers, but we average only about five books each a year while Australians, often portrayed as slackers when it comes to matters cultural, each get through 10 books every year. So, what are we doing with our literacy that we are so far down in the book reading stakes?