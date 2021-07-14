Colonoscopy gatekeeping tip of iceberg

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Southern District Health Board’s management of access to colonoscopy is well known, and an ongoing issue my colleagues and myself are highlighting.

I support our patients, our GPs and other specialist clinicians who have had difficulty accessing gastroenterology service in Dunedin. I support the patients and their families who have, and are suffering, poor outcomes from this service.

Thankfully there have been some improvements, after years trying to work alongside a hostile and restrictive culture. One where several of our gastroenterologists, themselves caught up in the same access problems, to their own specialty, have done a stellar effort to help our patients. I thank them for their support and hard work, and assure them we are supportive of them.

Although colonoscopy has been the focus, this is not solely the issue.

It is an access and funding issue created by Ministry of Health, SDHB senior management with the chief executive and minister of health ultimately responsible. It’s an issue of the overzealous application of gatekeeping by the gastroenterology clinical lead at Dunedin Hospital, to effect the budgetary goals of SDHB, supported by them.

Although access to and communication back to referring doctors has improved, this has taken years of complaints and reviews and now enforced oversight of the department. However, there has been no explicit admission nor obvious change in culture from the key individuals who are responsible for operations at SDHB.

The apology from the former chair was not echoed by the CEO, and the present chair seems to think that all is now well and we need to move on. Please face our affected patients and explain how it is OK to let bygones be bygones. GPs are certainly not happy with this.

I applaud and support retired Dunedin gastroenterology Professor Gil Barbezat for his analysis (ODT 14.6.21) and the excellent lucid follow-up from Paula Goodman on (22.6.21. There is a clear ethical issue around reduced service provision to symptomatic patients whilst maintaining unlimited screening access for asymptomatic patients from the same finite funded service, no matter what the benefits are.

The CEO’s constant deflection on this point indicates his unfamiliarity with basic ethics and duty of care, we hold as doctors. As GPs, we have struggled with access for our symptomatic patients, and witnessed sad outcomes from delayed service. Whilst, as stated, we are supportive of screening properly set up without direct competition with resources for our ill patients. Screening must not be at the expense of our symptomatic patients, an ethical imperative. As advocates of our patients and best care we cannot remain silent on this.

The experience we as GPs have had in dealing with gastroenterology, has highlighted not just glaring issues of sub-optimal access, but wider leadership problems, from the gastroenterology department to the top of the SDHB.

It has been clear throughout, the SDHB has not been truthful in response to multiple expressed concerns. (I am still awaiting a formal reply two years after the CEO stated he would get his CMO to reply) Nor have they been transparent about causes and extent of problems, failing to even look into outcomes at all.

Rather they are suggesting that GPs and referrers, not the SDHB, need to prove our concerns. Patients’ poor experiences have been swept under the carpet. In effect, SDHB has been denying, minimising, deflecting and counterattacking complainants. Despite this, the review findings, in validating concerns, have forced some improvements in access and assessment with improved communication tone. All without much explicit acknowledgement from the CEO. I have no doubt that these improvements would not have been addressed without the pressure brought to bear by these reviews and our complaints to the board.

If the SDHB was audited for customer service in the “real world”, it would be a “fail” score.

To say that complaints by clinicians doing the right thing in advocating best care for their patients were treated with contempt is no understatement.

Although forced improvements have occurred, it appears the culture has not. And this feeds into the global problem of poor service funding, maintenance and provision of service to our patients way beyond the gastroenterology service issues.

Given this further public inquiry is due, to truly acknowledge the problems and improve service culture to prevent institutional harm in the future.