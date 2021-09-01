Skip to main content
Accentuating the positive has backfired for NZ Cricket
Bruce has invited you to dinner.
More mask encouragement needed
Aucklanders fed up with lockdown will be holding their breath for today’s Covid-19 alert levels announcement.
Columnist’s ambition is not Met
Dear Uncle Norm
Lonely battle for support workers
Overlooked and undervalued, New Zealand’s community caregivers have become the "invisible" essential workers, write Katherine Ravenswood, Amber Nicholson and Fiona Hurd.
The last word
Hall hijinks
Scotty’s submarines steaming ahead
Nothing comes as much of a surprise these days.
Third Springbok test a draw
Wellington, September 17: It could only be a matter for conjecture what the crowd would have been at Athletic Park today, on the occasion of the final test between New Zealand and South Africa, had...
Chathams conundrum keeps legislators busy
While Covid-19 has seen the legislative work of Parliament largely fall by the wayside, select committees have still been hard at work, both via Zoom meetings and through drafting of reports.
Food nourishes our lives in many ways
Is it time to rethink what we eat during the pandemic, writes Katie Marcar.
Vaccinating for dear life
It is the fight of our generation.
Vaccine passports ethical minefield
A domestic Covid ‘‘passport’’ raises hard questions about discrimination, inequality and coercion, write Tim Dare and Justine Kingsbury.
Handling of visiting issue not sexy
Seeing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern momentarily speechless when asked about the allegation a visitor had sex with a patient at Auckland Hospital during the Level 4 lockdown provided some light...
Invercargill’s jubilee
Invercargill is celebrating its 50th birthday as a borough fittingly, but in a manner made less ambitious than might have been the case had the financial position not made economy imperative to...
The ‘essential’ need to travel
If Covid-19 Alert Level 4 has taught us anything, it is the meaning of the word ‘‘essential’’.
Reflecting on how we make decisions
I love reading business books and some years ago a book was published, Your Strategy Needs a Strategy, by Martin Reeves, Knut Haanaes and Janmejaya Sinha.
Factionalism not helpful for best investing strategy
The recent events at NewLynn Mall was a stark reminder of the risks of developing a mindset intolerant of other points of view.
World-leading action plan on smoking will reduce harm
Implementing the Smokefree 2025 action plan will save lives, writes Richard Edwards, Janet Hoek and Andrew Waa.
Invercargill Borough 50 years old
An Invercargill Press Association telegram says that Old Identities’ Day was observed yesterday, in connection with the Borough Jubilee, a large number of early residents taking part in a lengthy...
Lifeline offered to keep hall open
The Edgar family has offered a $50,000 lifeline to keep the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame open in Dunedin while discussions about its long-term future continue.
Keeping sports’ hall dream alive
Another of Dunedin’s attractions is on the edge of being lost.
