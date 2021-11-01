Considering the Covid angst

‘‘We need a date set for us to re-open ourselves to life and living.’’ PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



A Melbourne doctor in Auckland MIQ is refused an early release to see her dying grandad, much as she was double vaccinated and had tested negative.

A Christchurch woman flies to Auckland and, while she tests negative, it turns out she was permitted to travel unvaccinated. She returns home, bringing Delta Covid from Auckland to the South Island’s biggest city.

Is this bureaucratic madness?

Mad as Hell. Christchurch.



Yes.

Dear Uncle Norm,

I am compiling a book of famous last words, hoping a publisher may accept it as a $10 Christmas stocking stuffer.

It was going well until I came to the military section, where departing generals were unanimously pompous. “I die for God and Country,” blah, blah. (Although at Little Big Horn, George Custer had the wit to remark with either joy or fatalism: “Custer’s Luck. The biggest Indian village on the continent.”)

Can you help?

Trenchard Foote



Certainly. Try Lord Longford’s last words as, under shellfire, he politely reprimanded a lieutenant in the Gallipoli trenches: “Please don’t duck, Freddy. It won’t help you, and it’s not good for the men’s morale.”



Or the Union general, John Sedgwick, ranting at his civil war troops as they fled from Confederate fire. “I’m ashamed of you. They couldn’t hit an elephant at this range.”

Dear Uncle Norm,

Once the hue and cry is over, there should be a royal commission into the Government’s handling of Covid.

Covid is our biggest crisis since WW2 and will reverberate for decades. Huge stuff-ups have been made in Covid’s management. Because more pandemics may follow, even the most rabid Jacinda and Ashley fans must understand we need to understand the “whys” of what worked and what didn’t.

It must be a royal commission, because anything else will be undermined by untruths, redactions, and bum-covering.

Lorna Bun



A witch-hunt would be the least productive route to finding better ways to deal with the next pandemic.

We need to come out of Covid-19 with an operating plan that details how we deal with the next pandemic. Dreary, but true.

The term “Government Working Party” makes my stomach turn – but that’s who should do the job. Obviously, it can’t achieve much if stacked by expert appointees defending the jobs they did. So don’t hold your breath?

Dear Uncle Norm,



The membership of gangs like the Mongrel Mob, the Headhunters and Black Power approaches 10,000. If we counted them as a corporation, they’d employ roughly as many Kiwis as Air New Zealand, or The Warehouse, and — looking at Katalyst Research figures — would be our seventh-biggest business.

Five-year-old Ministry of Health figures (admittedly ancient) say 388,000 New Zealanders use illegal drugs.

Police have confiscated $513 million of gangs’ cash and assets during the last four years — so how much more ill-gotten loot must they have? Gang leaders get around in flash cars and send juniors up the road to buy KFC, with $100,000 of petty cash in the boot.

Why does the Ardern Government treat rich mobster groups like they’re poor cuzzies who need grants?

P. Patchett



If we could get government to understand that gangs are big corporates, Wellington might treat them like our other large employers — as enemies of the State. (Yes, that’s a joke. Sort of).

Dear Uncle Norm.



Reaching the 90% fully vaccinated target will be difficult if we continue taking a lenient line with anti-vaxxers.

Many of them are staying “stuff you” to the rest of us by refusing to vaccinate, and I deeply suspect they enjoy it.

We should be more aggressive about enforcing vaccination. Terminating benefits payments to the unvaccinated would be a good start. Sometimes punishment is the best form of protection.

Demanding Discipline



Perhaps you’d also have the unvaccinated relocated to camps, with stars on their jackets?

Most of us know people who don’t want to be vaccinated. I have one relative and one acquaintance — both good people — who don’t want the jab. I don’t agree with their reasons, but I know their opinions are sincerely held.

If you want these people punished, your wish will be fulfilled. When the gates open, they’ll be the first ones in hospital. Some will die. And it seems one in three who get Covid will discover they are cursed with its long-term version.

The futures of the unvaccinated aren’t pretty.

With all that understood, it is now 254 days since New Zealand began the vaccine rollout, and 96 days since commencing the final fourth stage. Kiwis have had a generous amount of time to consider, and nothing activates the dawdler as effectively as a deadline. (Ask any columnist).

We need a date set for us to reopen ourselves to life and living. Remember what that was like?

- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.