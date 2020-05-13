Could there be a lifeline in Covid-19?

Dugald MacTavish. Photo: supplied

Its Mother’s Day and I’ve just had a heated debate with my wife. She got cross because she can see me wasting another precious lockdown day trying to write something to change the world when we have a farmlet bogged down with half-baked projects, gorse and the unfulfilled dreams of 30 years.

Me: “There is no point in having a healthy property if the world is going to hell in a handbasket”.

Jim Mora comes to the rescue with his “Tomfoolery” interview. Tom has just reached 30 million people with a remarkably simple bedside rhyme, on how we transformed our society after rediscovering ourselves during a pandemic. Compulsory viewing. (https://www.acesconnection.com/clip/the-great-realization-4-min-probably-tomfoolery).

Me: “There, doesn’t Tom prove the value of a well-pitched communique?”

Alison: “Look, there’s no point in writing another sermon on the same theme. This lockdown has lots of others realizing that there may be another way. They are feeling the peace, the caring, the time for family and perhaps more than anything, the time to live in the present and think their own thoughts. Everyone I meet on the beach tells me they are loving it and wish it would go on.

Me: Another thing I’ve loved is the feeling that we’re all pulling together – maybe satisfying a really deep instinct to work together in the face of a common threat, which is something we rarely do under the prevailing competitive self-interest, self-entitlement model.

After all, in simplest terms, the economic equation is to match supply with demand. Isn’t sufficient food and core service for all enough, rather than always striving for more? Unfair wealth distribution, wasteful, inefficient and often destructive production and frivolous luxury for a few shows our economic system is failing us.

Alison: “So what are we supposed to do about it?”

I was disturbed by the message behind the Limits to Growth modelling undertaken by Meadows et al some 50 years ago, but even more so by our summary dismissal of it ever since. Essentially, they found that Planet Earth, with its life forms, could be analyzed rather like a large Petri dish inoculated with bacteria. Their model showed that by about the 2020s the growing number of humans and their demands would run into critical resource constraints, causing widespread socio-economic collapse. Altering input parameters would not greatly change the outcome without huge and preferably early change to the economy.

Alison: “You’ve been going on about Limits to Growth for years. It’s pointless. People don’t engage with it. It’s too big and up till now it hasn’t affected their daily lives much. Besides, psychologists tell us people only respond to positive messages, it’s a real killjoy so won’t sell”.

But we know that humanity’s combined demands are already the equivalent of about 1.7 planet earths, that critical planetary boundaries of nutrient contamination and biodiversity loss are being exceeded, greenhouse gas emissions are causing icecap melt and sea level rise, and that we are currently headed for a disastrous average global temperature rise of over 3 degrees by 2100.

Me: “But you don’t need to go there – we can all see the dwindling rivers, coastal erosion, trees blossoming out of season, floods, droughts and cyclones becoming more brutal every year. And remember the sense of foreboding on New Year’s Day as we woke to a yellow haze from the Australian bush fires? There are signs everywhere that our business-as-usual economy is leading us to ruin.”

Alison: “Well, people all over are calling out for climate aware shovel-ready projects. It’s all sorted” she adds.

Me: “But it’s not about climate change, it’s just a distraction, a symptom. The UN holds climate talks when they should be discussing how to limit growth without causing a global catastrophe. The structure of the economy, the power of big business, its relationship with GHG emissions are such that no matter if we undertake the greenest projects, the strongest regulations for water quality, the largest reforestation projects and the most extensive wildlife rescue projects, they will ultimately all fail under a growth model.”

What Covid-19 has done is impose a temporary limit to growth. If we are lucky, and it has not set in train the full-blown Meadows scenario, it has provided us with a fantastic dress-rehearsal for the real thing and an opportunity to change and prepare. That will be about husbanding and sharing what remains rather than squandering it.

The choice for us is stark. In an effort to save our own lifestyles we can try and get things back to normal now or we can fashion a recovery that may be less convenient but will give our children a chance. That means all of us placing social outcomes and resilience above economic productivity.

Alison: “So what’s the take-home?”

Me: “It’s that to survive we are quite simply following the wrong economic model. And if we don’t change it, we’re stuffed”.

Alison: “Well, just tell them that then!”