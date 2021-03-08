From Covid to curtains, this advice trumps any other

Donald Trump. Credit: Shaun Yeo

Where the heck are you? I held your bay-side unit at Coopers Beach all last week, and neither you nor the Duchess showed for your annual break.

Doubtless you have some lame excuse like cancelled flights. But we’re not made of money here in the Far North. What’s happening? Who’s paying?

Angry Motel Owner

Ma’am. It’s Covid. But I shall reply in Department of Health public speak.

"Wiffle, waffle, woffle."

I trust this clarifies the matter.



Dear Uncle Norm,



While I was playing another astonishing round at Mar-A-Lago, my newest lawyer asked me where I was putting my presidential library.

I didn’t know presidents have libraries. When you have an IQ of 200 like me, why would you bother reading? But it seems every commander-in-chief since Hoover, (wasn’t he elected for inventing the vacuum cleaner?) has had a library built for them. Even wimps like Obama and Jimmy Carter.

My caddy located 156 Playboys in my locker, and I asked Melania to track down the Donald Ducks and Supermans in the den. But she told me the main deal with this library is it stows your presidential papers.

Fortunately, I had all these burned in time for the impeachment proceedings. But it leaves me light on content for the Donald Trump Biggest Ever Presidential Library.

You’re a newspaper columnist so you know how to come up with stuff out of nowhere. What should I do?

Donald Trump



Donald — follow these instructions carefully.

Purchase three warehouse-fulls of paper. Find 120 library staff. Garb them in hazard suits. Inoculate each against the Thought Virus. Now pick up your iPhone, open your Twitter account, and go to your browser’s print button.

Choose "Print All." Press, and stand back at a safe distance. Voila! Your place in history. By the library-load.

Dear Uncle Norm,



I read that progressive Brits at Brighton’s public hospital have decreed their establishment must become trans-friendly. Accordingly, they have ordered that midwives cease using the discriminatory term "breastfeeding," and replace it with "chestfeeding."

Brighton mothers will be called "birthing parents," and fathers "second birthing parents." Their maternity ward has been re-named "Perinatal Services.

For all you Phobes who don’t understand why this is necessary, the hospital explains the need in one sweet sentence. "There is currently biological essentialism and transphobia within elements of mainstream birth narratives."

What could be clearer than that? This is all excellent news. I trust your Southern DHB takes note, and issues similar non-binary directives to its midspouses.

Brucia Spright, Ponsonby

When I checked the population clock last week, its count was 7,849,305,427. So, give or take, the world has 7.85billion humans, each one of them (no exceptions) given birth to by a mother.

The first words from each tiny mouth are almost always some approximation of "Mummy" or "Daddy."

Babies mouth Mahma in Cantonese China, Mamma in Italy, Mira in Japan, Umama in Zululand, and Mammee in Hindu India

They start out with Daddy, or Papa, in English; and Daddee in Canton, Pappa in Italy, Papa in Japan, Baba in Zululand, Pita in India.

These astonishingly similar words are common to the babies of each continent. Clearly they are primal. Tortuous replacements, such as "birthing parents" are in their own ugly way a blasphemy against natural speech.

They are ugly in the fact of their sound – and also ugly in the dictatorial manner of their creation.

Good luck with your chestfeeding mission. Because today all craziness seems possible, I rate you an outside chance of temporary success with the bureaucrats. But not with the babies. The world over, their first words will still sound like "Mummy" and "Daddy".



Dear Uncle Norm,



I realised the new landlord laws would quickly cause trouble. They give tenants the right to make "reasonable" alterations to properties they don’t own.

"Reasonable" is an "unreasonable" legal term. It provides no clarity of definition. So sure enough, last week I had a tenant send me a formal letter telling me they wished to improve a living room by removing my perfectly good Venetian blinds (all they need is dusting), which they’d replace with a macrame confection they’d handcrafted themselves.

Fine for now. But suppose the next tenant is sane, and hates macrame curtains?

Venus Creed

I’m possibly unqualified to advise on home decoration. I had a tenant — a seemingly discerning woman — who wanted to repaint my rental apartment’s living room walls. She explained that the property’s previous occupant had been a person of unspeakably bad taste.

This human oddity (she snorted) had created mustard yellow lounge room walls that flowed into a kitchen area painted in high gloss brown.

What could I say to her? I’d thought these colours the height of ’80s modernity when I painted the place for myself. Besides, they took my eyes off my carpet.



- John Lapsley lives in Arrowtown