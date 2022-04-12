Death on cross marks the joy of forgiveness

Because we love our son, we also want him to know the joy of forgiveness. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

This Friday, Christians around New Zealand will remember, with gratitude, the crucifixion of the founder of their faith.explains why this event is referred to as Good Friday?

When one of our lovely children was a lot younger than he is now, he stole a packet of jelly crystals from the pantry.

One of his older siblings got a whiff of the evidence while she was standing beside his bed. Her interrogation led to a series of denials and false statements until the aforementioned child had tangled himself into such a web of deceit it was impossible to escape. There were jelly crystals in his bed and on the floor.

My mother always told me, ‘‘Be sure your sins will find you out.’’

The combination of childish clumsiness and the stain of coloured jelly crystals had ensured that on this particular occasion.

Our son, whom we love dearly, had been very naughty, and not for the first time. As parents we were responsible for coming up with an appropriate punishment. We didn’t want our son to steal and lie so his poor choices and bad behaviour had to be dealt with. We had a whole range of punishments we could choose from, but the best course of action seemed to be something that would fit the crime.

He had taken what would have been some dessert for the whole family so missing out on dessert, twice, seemed to be a good way to teach him that what he did was unacceptable and wouldn’t be tolerated in our home.

My wife and I held the power. Our money paid for the jelly crystals. We provide three good meals a day for our children and plenty of other things in between. We have made rules for our children to obey so that our household runs smoothly and is as fair to each individual as it possibly can be. When our son stole the jelly crystals he had crossed over a line, a standard of behaviour acceptable to us, and that had to be dealt with.

Because we love our son, we wanted him to know the difference between right and wrong and choose to do what is right all of the time. We know that’s not possible — we have passed on our sinful genes to all our children — so when he gets it wrong, he will be punished in some shape or form. If our home is to be a safe and loving place each individual has to conform to a certain code of behaviour.

The consequences of not having effective boundaries in place are obvious to anyone who observes human nature — individuals do as they please and families, communities and nations suffer as a result.

Because we love our son, we also want him to know the joy of forgiveness. He stuffed up, big time. The initial crime of stealing a packet of jelly crystals is no big deal in the greater scheme of things. But taking something that belonged to the whole family was an act of selfishness and the lies that followed it, as he attempted a cover-up, destroy trust in any human relationship.

However, that’s not the end of the story.

When he acknowledged he’d done wrong, faced up to the consequences and said sorry, we were able to tell him he was forgiven. Move on. End of story. Make a fresh start. The jelly crystals are gone forever, but the relationship broken by their disappearance has been repaired.

The God of the Bible has created the same possibility for us. Our sin is offensive to a holy God. Our words, actions and even our thoughts fall a long way short of the perfect standard he requires of us if we are to be acceptable to him. And he holds the power. When you create the universe, you get to make the rules. And come up with appropriate punishments.

Jesus, the son God loves dearly, died because our sin has consequences.

Sin destroys the lives of individuals, it tears families apart, it ruins the trust that is vital for safe and healthy communities, and it stains the heart of a nation. Worst of all, sin puts a barrier between us and God. It breaks that relationship, whether the relationship is acknowledged or not. Ultimately, sin causes death — death of trust, death of potential, death of life as God intended, the death of all that is good.

This Friday, Christians remember the excruciatingly painful death of Jesus and call it good. Our sin had to be dealt with and the God who made the heavens and the earth got to choose how it should be done. The only way we could be forgiven was for someone perfect, someone acceptable to God, to die in our place — to accept the consequence of death that our sin deserved and deserves.

This Friday is good because we can be put right with God. The jelly crystals are gone and can never be replaced but, because of Jesus, our sins can be forgiven. People who acknowledge their wrongdoing and the punishment they deserve only have to believe that Jesus can put things right and respond gratefully. That sounds really good to me!

-- Randal Scott lives in Dunedin.

