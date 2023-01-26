Delayed studies vital for making decisions on river

Manuherikia River flows upstream of Little Valley Bridge, near campgrounds. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

ORC and the Manuherikia River hit the Otago Daily Times front page again.

I am the Otago Regional Council councillor designated to the Manuherikia rohe for the Otago Regional Council’s Land & Water Regional Plan.

The article (ODT, Tuesday, January 17), in my opinion, does not correctly record what has actually been happening.

The first sentence begins, "Frustrations over delays to crucial advice on the Manuherikia River."

So the reporter has deemed that this advice is crucial. I agree wholeheartedly.

This is the advice that I have been waiting and asking for since August 2020, advice that our then-chief executive and head of science told me, in February 2021, was complete, apart from the Manuherikia Technical Advisory Group (Tag) sign-off.

Plenty of science and studies have been conducted on the Manuherikia River but until Tag was formed it appears that no entity had taken the step to bring together what was known about the river and what knowledge was still required about the river into one forum so robust informed decisions could be made.

I would have thought that most sensible people would have seen this as a pretty reasonable position to take when those decisions will determine the health of the river and the future of the community that relies on it.

When I was given the role as councillor on the Manuherikia Reference Group in 2020 I was explicitly told by senior staff that the scientific findings and conclusions of Tag would form the basis of flow regimes for the Manuherikia River.

Those flows were to be noted in our Land & Water Regional Plan.

I encouraged councillors to vote against setting a flow regime at our meeting August 25, 2021.

Why did I do that? Quite simple. At 10.00pm on August 24 I received an email from the ORC head of science confirming that the Tag report had not been completed.

I was also aware that the critical drift study was not correct and that the flow figures we were provided did not reflect the contribution of the Manuherikia tributaries.

So, am I supposed to take my best guess or am I to make an informed decision based on the information I was told was complete and information that I was told would be the basis for our decisions.

We did not ask for more science, we asked for what was critical to make a good decision, simply the science that we were told was complete.

The article also states that after investigating, Prof Peter Skelton found it hard to accept the councillors’ decision was solely due to concerns around the science.

Perhaps if Prof Skelton had taken the time to interview the councillor on the Manuherikia Reference Group or even an individual councillor who voted not to set a flow regime, he would realise his assertion was wrong.

To the other groups who believed voting no was merely a delay tactic, you should either come up with some factual evidence to back this assertion or delete it from your comment package as it is an absolute nonsense.

We are due to have a council workshop on the Manuherikia and Tag in early February.

I would hope that this workshop can give us some clarity and enable us to progress the flow regime decision.

This decision is critical for the river and critical to the communities of the Manuherikia, where many locals are working exceptionally hard to ensure both the river and their people have a bright and sustainable future.

- Kevin Malcolm is an Otago Regional councillor.