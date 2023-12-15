Is destroying language and practice cultural vandalism?

Cultural vandalism seems to be the phrase of the week. I have been thinking about that given the new government’s regression on te reo Māori.

I know the phrase mostly from the art world. In the art world, cultural vandalism is associated with elginism, the unlawful taking of heritage artefacts from poor or occupied territories by dominant state forces.

The term refers to Lord Elgin, who unlawfully took the Parthenon Marbles from the Acropolis of Athens in Greece in the early 1800s.

The marble artworks still reside in the British Museum, despite the Greek government arguing they are heritage items and illegally taken. The British Museum is refusing to give the artworks back.

The other well-known act of cultural vandalism is that of the Buddhas of Baniyan. These two huge sixth century Buddhist statues were carved into a cliff on the Silk Road in Afghanistan. They were destroyed by the Taliban government in 2001.

In these two well-known cases, the artefacts are material objects destroyed or acquired by dominant political forces. We have seen that in Aotearoa New Zealand where Māori cultural objects have been acquired, taken or sold unlawfully.

It has been such a problem that we have legislation, the Protected Objects Act 1975, to help stop the trade of found taonga tūturu and regulate the sale of privately owned taonga tūturu.

But what happens when the heritage artefacts are not physical? What about when it is language or cultural practice that is under attack?

Is the destruction of language and cultural practice also cultural vandalism?

Joris De Bres thought so in 2002, when as Race Relations Commissioner he gave a speech saying Aotearoa New Zealand’s history was a ‘‘sorry litany of cultural vandalism’’. His speech was in direct response to the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddha statues. He was asking mainstream Pākehā to be cultural protectors not cultural vandals.

He was making the point, as vital 20 years later as it was then, that there is no threat to Pākehā culture by respecting Māori culture.

All cultures can flourish in Aotearoa New Zealand when respect is the driving force of the government and its leadership.

Is respect for Māori cultural expression at the heart of the new government’s response to te reo Māori? No, it really is not.

At the heart of the new government’s response to te reo Māori is anger, fear and power.

The power I understand. Our three Prime Ministers are drunk with it, steering the country into any number of head-ons.

Each of them is engaged in a furious game of one-upmanship right now and mostly, it is Māori people, Māori culture and Māori language that are bearing the brunt of the abuse.

The Māori language is under attack by the dominant state force. The government’s decision to prioritise English over Māori is a decision to eliminate te reo Māori from public institutions. This is cultural vandalism by any definition.

These public institutions are run by, work for and represent Māori people and Pākehā people. The use of dual names is an important way to demonstrate respect for the two cultures who signed te Tiriti o Waitangi.

And it is a positive act by the Pākehā culture in showing respect for Māori culture, where Pākehā culture continues to dominate almost every aspect of public and private life.

If you want an example, think about what we are doing at this time of year.

We have had state-sanctioned holidays and celebrations of Christmas for nearly 200 years in Aotearoa New Zealand. We have had a Matariki holiday for, what, two years?

English has been the dominant language of law, public and private life since 1840 and we have only had legislative authority for state agencies to use te reo Māori since 2016. Pākehā culture retains its dominance and its power, even when te reo is flourishing.

So what is the fear and anger about? This is the bit I don’t understand.

I have read that some think it is a guilt reaction, that Pākehā cultural militants feel a deep-seated guilt about how Māori have been discriminated against in the past. They are acting oppressively now because they worry Māori will do the same. Well, it hasn’t happened yet and we have been living together for a while now.

I think that most of us over 50 years old will have both Pākehā grandchildren and mokopuna Māori. The flourishing of Māori cultural pride and expression is just about all our moko and grandkids believing themselves to belong to Aotearoa New Zealand, belonging to not just one but to two or even more cultures who share this country.

What is there to fear? What is there to be angry about? These kids will be bilingual or even multilingual. They will navigate the marae and the board room with equal confidence. They will see themselves as one community with many flags. They will be, indeed already are, cultural protectors.

We, in return, have an obligation to protect their heritage and not be the cultural vandals that we have condemned in the past.

■ Metiria Stanton Turei is a law lecturer at the University of Otago and a former Green Party MP and co-leader.