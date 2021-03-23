Devoted care made for fine fairways

How the course looks today. Photo: Supplied.

Golf is big business. Just ask Michael Hill or Donald Trump. Hill probably spent millions on The Hills Golf Club near Arrowtown. Covering over 100ha with 10 lakes and hundreds of trees, it must have swallowed the profits from a vast number of engagement rings and bejewelled knick-knacks. Trump, of course, brings a touch of obscenity to the sport with about 20 golf courses designed for the filthy rich who are happy to pay about $600 a round. But the game can be enjoyed for much less, much closer to home.

At Patearoa $10 will cover you. Very tempting, and I wish I could take advantage of an offer like that, but I have a handicap. I can’t hit the ball. How grand it would be if I could. A fine day in beautiful surroundings with the game played at your own pace as gradually you near the goal of a cool one at the 19th (or 10th) but impossible for those who never manage to connect with the ball. Another avenue of athletic prowess is closed to me.

Frustrating, then, that a pleasant and picturesque nine-hole course is about only a par 3 from my front gate. While the Patearoa golf course offers me no hope of sporting achievement it does provide plenty of cones for winter fires and an ideal spot for the daily stroll. And the occasional social event at the golf club is a welcome haunt for hangers-on who may never experience the thrill of actually connecting a club with the small, white orb which dominates the lives of the more gifted. Indeed, when the pub was closed for a year recently the golf club became the Friday night watering hole for locals and very enjoyable it was, too.

That a settlement with about 100 people should have a golf course may be surprising, but golf is big in small country towns and Maniototo has three courses: Naseby, Ranfurly and Patearoa.

Getting started wasn’t easy in the God-fearing 1890s. In 1899 an Otago Witness columnist raged against those who "in bold defiance of the special ordinance of the Almighty and Omnipotent Creator of the universe forget and dishonour Him for the sake of the passing pleasure of a game of golf".

But in Naseby Sunday golf boomed by 1904 with games being played near Home Gully.

Greenkeeper Alan Wilson (left) and course convener Bruce Greer take part in their weekly ‘‘watering round’’ at the Patearoa Golf Club in 1981. Photo: ODT files.

In 1930 Mr Chapman gave the use of his land for the formation of a Maniototo Golf Club in Ranfurly and by 1937 the club had been able to buy the property.

But, perhaps Patearoa provides the best stories.

At the Styx golf was played early last century by the Paerau club which used a Patearoa Station boundary hut (called "Balmoral Castle") as club rooms. At Patearoa Station itself Bill Beattie formed a six-hole course near the homestead and it was much used in the 1930s. A putting area complete with brick-lined putting hole can still be seen there. Bill’s son, Ian (Otago Golf Association president), and grandson, John, both became avid golfers and administrators.

In the township itself, the moving of the school to a new site in 1957 about the time a meeting had been held to form a golf club allowed golfers to set up the old school as a club house and establish a course.

That meant plenty of tree planting. By 1959 a nine-hole course was in operation and golfers from Waipiata joined when their club closed. The clubhouse burnt down in 1961 but a new one was ready for the 1962 season.

During the long, dry summer of 1981 greenkeeper Alan Wilson and foundation member Bruce Greer hand-watered newly planted trees on the Patearoa golf course and 40 years later their efforts are rewarded with a vista of tall trees along the fairways. Bruce was involved in almost every local organisation and Alan left handsome legacies to both the bowls and golf clubs.

Over its 60-odd years the Patearoa Golf Club has plugged away steadily. It remains, with bowls, and tenuously tennis, as survivors in a once lengthy list of local sports clubs. It has club stories even Donald Trump can’t match. Like the famous Toi Puke Gold Classic which Patearoa rural postman Alan Paape and runholder Spencer Clarke established in the 1980s, or the day 93-year-old Neil Aitken achieved the golfer’s dream, shooting their age with a round of 93 at the Patearoa course in 1995. And it’s true. Not like the round of 68 Donald Trump claimed in 2019 which was "queried" by the United States Golf Association. Trump "lies like a mafia accountant" remarked one commentator.

In Patearoa, golfers (and fishermen) never lie.