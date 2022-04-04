Disharmony, dysfunction could end up creating a dystopia

John Lapsley

Three Waters? Well, what sort of contaminants are being poured into the water jugs at our southern council meetings?

Madness has overcome them all. Dunedin, Invercargill and Otago Regional are each dysfunctional, with councillors at constant war with each other, and their executive staffs.

Last week in Dunedin it became clear that should the council’s unelected "partners" — the iwi groups — flex their muscle, their not so subtle veto could push our unhappy councillors into a voting about face on addressing Three Waters.

This highlights the emerging problems with the new "co-governance". It can’t be what was meant by the Waitangi Treaty, however you choose to re-interpret its alleged "spirit".

Concerned and Upset.

Perhaps it’s become time to mock ourselves. To appreciate the idiocies of the racial own goals we carefully line up, and solemnly kick into the net.

We Kiwis have had the chance of creating perhaps the best modern society that exists. World Population Review, a US demographics cruncher, rates New Zealand as the world’s third "least racist" country. (Behind the Netherlands and Canada). We are the envy of many, and certainly better than some of us believe.

New Zealand is not the tiniest bit exceptional in having to build a relationship framework between its settler and indigenous peoples. Only one of the world’s 191 countries has never experienced being colonised — Japan. (Way down at 36th on that "least racist" list).

We’ve made bad mistakes. The post-New Zealand Wars land thefts still disgrace. But, thanks largely to Maori’s own renaissance, our country was making serious progress by the 1990s, and the Waitangi settlements. You need a "black armband" view of our history to ignore this.

Race matters were never easy subjects, but the thought censorship of today’s woke-police makes discussion far harder. Patently ludicrous pronouncements go unchallenged because people — and particularly representative organisations — fear they’ll be fingered as "racist". So, weasel words prevail.

One of the first rules of governance is that bad process leads to bad outcomes.

The secrecies, camouflage, and under the radar tactics of the Ardern government’s bundle of He Puapua policies, represent the very worst of "bad process". They undermine the trust that is essential to a cohesive society.

Radical reinterpretations of the original "spirit" of the Treaty are at the heart of He Puapua. I don’t doubt Captain Hobson got that spirit exactly right when he told each chief, as he signed: "He iwi taha tatou."

That is: "We are now one people."



Dear Uncle Norm,

It was relief to see how many attendees at the Academy Awards stuck up for Will Smith’s gentlemanly actions when some excuse for a comedian made jokes about the actor’s wife.

Smith is a man’s man. He strode forward and biffed the toe rag. Coincidentally, it was good television. Within minutes the TV audience climbed by about 3 million viewers.

Will Smith Appreciation Society.

A mega rich ($US350 million) star publicly assaults a stand-up comic because the star’s A-List wife has taken offence?

This self-important goon should have been arrested, stuffed into an orange convict’s suit, (OK, designed by Armani), and led away in manly handcuffs.

The movies (along with music) are America’s greatest contributions to culture. Sadly, this art’s ugliest side is the self-preening celebrity of too many of its leading lights

Five minutes after Smith’s televised assault, the cream of the movie industry — its Academy members — cheered him to the rafters, when he was called back into the ring as Best Actor. And cheered again after his vomitous, teary, self-justifying, speech.

The 2022 Oscars Night was a tragedy for the movie industry. The Academy can hardly take away his Oscar. But if it has an ounce of regard for principles, it should boot Will Smith from its membership.

[Note: Since the column deadline, Will Smith has announced his resignation from the Academy].

Dear Uncle Norm,

As grammarians and rights campaigners, we approve the print media’s increasing use of asterisks (**s) to identify the indecent words that sometimes appear in print.

Asterisk use made it possible for family newspapers to report the verbal detail of actor Will Smith’s expletive filled rant at the Academy Awards.

Wider use of the asterisk could denote (and then modify) the publication of other words that more thoughtful people realise are actually indecencies.

For example, style guides for journalists should require the substitution of asterisks inside distasteful words like "old wh*te men," "col*nialism," and "m*nsplaining". And certainly the sexist h*, and sh*.

While we have little trust in the ma*nstream m*dia — I presume this will be acted upon?

The Professorial Board,

Dept Gender & Language Studies

Thanks for your jiggery-woke suggestions. Allow me to quote Taki, a loudly incorrect c*lumnist for The Spectator.

"Sexual politics have done to literature what Bomber Command did to Dresden architecture."

Perhaps you’d like * to become the alphabet’s 27th letter?



- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.