Does ChatGPT signal the death of arts, literature?

I have been bombarded with questions from friends, eager to know what I think of ChatGPT. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A bot with knowledge that’s hefty,

It can answer with ease,

All your queries and pleas,

And do so with answers a plenty.

ChatGPT is nothing if not confident. After all, it wrote the above limerick all by itself — albeit with specific prompting and some editing from me.

An AI language model developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT uses deep-learning techniques to generate realistic, human-like responses to queries, prompts and conversational starters. Trained on vast swathes of data — about 500 billion pieces of text gathered on the web — ChatGPT can understand and respond to a plethora of topics and questions.

It can hold a conversation, generate basic essays, compose poetry and even produce plot ideas on demand. It can also answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises and reject inappropriate requests. ChatGPT is the next big thing in the relationship between humans and machines, apparently. Move over, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As someone who considers herself a writer, a reader and a lover of art, poetry and literature, I have been bombarded with questions from friends, eager to know what I think of ChatGPT. Am I worried that my job as an Otago Daily Times columnist will be replaced? Is this the death of art and literature? Are humanities degrees now useless? My friends — themselves STEM majors, blissfully confident in their futures — wait in gleeful anticipation for my response.

According to some, ChatGPT represents the death of the college essay; according to others, it heralds the death of art itself. But I am not so sure.

Recently, I was hired by a friend to edit a series of blog posts and book chapters about the implications of Artificial Intelligence — ironically, written almost wholly by ChatGPT itself.

The writing was straightforward, chock-a-block full of facts, stats and figures. But it was also incredibly dull and repetitive — utterly lifeless and unengaging.

I wonder whether the novelty factor of this technology distracts from the fact that ChatGPT isn’t particularly engaging, insightful or even accurate. The answers it produces are often surface-level at best.

OpenAI admits as such, writing in a recent blog post: "ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers. Fixing this issue is challenging, as (1) during RL training, there’s currently no source of truth; (2) training the model to be more cautious causes it to decline questions that it can answer correctly; and (3) supervised training misleads the model because the ideal answer depends on what the model knows, rather than what the human demonstrator knows."

ChatGPT can’t do much on its own. It still needs a human to describe the particular task and usually requires further tweaking, edits and feedback. But it can be a useful tool for writers. It can generate ideas and outlines, organise content and supplement drafts.

But ChatGPT cannot create anything truly original; even if I asked for an original piece of writing, it would still regurgitate something imitating the style of the texts it was trained on. Then again, what writer is truly, wholly original? Isn’t all literature a pastiche — or patchwork — of the writer’s favourite pieces of literature, authorial styles, mixed with a vein of originality and informed by the writer’s own experiences, longings, and intentions? ChatGPT can produce a brilliant imitation of an established writer by consuming the canon in question and then "averaging" it out. But it cannot bring anything new — anything human — to the table. It is, after all, only a piece of software. It cannot speak to the human condition.

Literature is many things. But primarily, it is a way of communicating. It is a means of plumbing another human’s mind; of inhabiting the depths of his soul, of traversing to the edge of his experiences. It is a silent but clear means of communication from author to reader — time and space be damned.

F. Scott Fitzgerald puts it well: "That is part of the beauty of all literature. You discover that your longings are universal longings, that you’re not lonely and isolated from anyone. You belong."

How can one feel a sense of belonging with a piece of software that has never known what it truly means to be alive?

Truly good literature is personal — perhaps not always explicitly, but nevertheless informed by the writer’s interests, experiences, passions, and intentions— Roland Barthes be damned. How much more poignant is Dickens’ depiction of the Marshalsea debtor’s prison in Little Dorrit when considering Dickens’ own misery and privations as a child, with his family forced into the same institution?

No-one says it better than Nick Cave: "What ChatGPT is, in this instance, is replication as travesty ... ChatGPT may be able to write a speech or an essay or a sermon or an obituary but it cannot create a genuine song ... Songs arise out of suffering, by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel."

ChatGPT may be able to generate words from a given input, but it cannot comprehend the depth of meaning behind these words — it cannot draw upon the pain of loss, or the giddiness of reciprocated love. Consequently, its responses are shallow, formulaic and fundamentally inhuman.

I worry that the speed and ease at which ChatGPT spits out functional text trivialises the writing process — the arduousness of gathering research, the gritty task of composing a first draft, the onerous editing and rewriting. ChatGPT eliminates this process; it removes all human labour — every vestige of a writer’s struggle, internal monologue, second thoughts and doubts. As both a writer and an artist, the process of creation is an immutable aspect of the finished product. The history of a piece — the tweaking, the rewriting, the brushstrokes that hide a multitude of sins — is just as important as the resulting creation.

Moreover, the process of creation is a joy itself. When writing or painting, I become lost in myself, in the task at hand. I look up and hours have flown past. But I have created something beautiful, something that attests to my skill, the hours I have spent practising the task of creation. Some might say that the production of art is inconsequential if the finished product is enjoyable in and of itself. But to this I say: the process of creation matters to both the viewer/reader as well as the artist. Consider the awe one feels upon contemplation of Winchester Cathedral, for example. The magnificence of the vaulted arches, the exquisite colours of the stained glass windows, and the intricate carvings of the Great Screen are all the more impressive when one considers the time spent creating and erecting the cathedral, in addition to the years the artists and tradespeople spent honing their skills.

ChatGPT can do a great many things. It can churn out passable commercial writing, string together facts and generate lists of adequate ideas and prompts. But it cannot produce quality, meaningful, unique literature. It cannot create art. It cannot draw upon the wealth of human experience, or imbue its writing with any sense of authenticity. It lacks, for want of a better word, a soul.

— Jean Balchin, a former English student at the University of Otago, is studying at Oxford University after being awarded a Rhodes Scholarship.