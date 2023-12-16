Driven to ponder on benefits of light rail

Idling rail carriages. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The queue was hardly moving.

Civis and spouse were driving to Momona on a Thursday afternoon, at about 4.45pm, to catch a plane to Christchurch. Coming over the hill to where the Southern Motorway runs downhill towards Mosgiel, there was no delay in their lane. But the left-hand lane, leading to Mosgiel itself, was full almost to the top of the hill with a queue of cars, hardly moving, most of them belching greenhouse gases as they inched down to the turnoff and roundabout. A strong argument in favour of a proper commuter service, preferably electric-powered rail, between Mosgiel and central Dunedin, they thought.

That thought was reinforced by the long queue of cars idling in the middle southern lane at East Taieri, waiting to turn right, and bemusement turned to fright as a crazy driver, presumably dodging north-bound traffic, shot across the highway, between two of the cars in the queue, towards the hill, ignoring the possibility of traffic heading south in the left-hand lane, and just missing Civis’ car. Any closer and there might have been a double funeral, with the ODT looking for a new columnist.

Checking in at the airport, a seat, a meal and a glass of wine settled Civis’ heart rate before the ATR was boarded. Having caught Covid last year while boarding or disembarking from an ATR, both were masked this time, until boarding was complete and the air conditioning functioning, but almost all others on the flight didn’t mask, seemingly unconcerned about the current wave of Covid.

Going to Christchurch for a grandchild’s year-end piano recital, also gave the opportunity to see the oldest grandson play football (not rugby, thank goodness), and the eldest granddaughter cricket (neither, Civis hastens to say, inherited their interest in, or ability at, sport from Civis, who was uninterested and unskilled in any sport until compulsory school sport, cricket incompetence and a series of coincidences, led, ironically, to Civis, the least "sporty" member of the family, representing the school at rowing and gaining school colours).

While travelling to the venues for these exercises huge numbers of newish houses were seen, in the Halswell, Wigram and Lincoln areas, representing, one imagines, new housing needed after the 2010-11 earthquakes, all of them, boringly, with dark grey roofs. That led to musing about the contribution of dark, rather than white or light-coloured, roofs to global warming, because of the heat they absorb rather than reflect back into space. Could such a simple form of geo-engineering help to address climate change?

Online research confirmed that white roofs, by reflecting sunlight, reduce the heat absorbed by houses in hot weather, and therefore also the amount of air-conditioning and its energy consumption (it also slightly reduces the "urban heat island" effect of cities). But it means higher heating needs in winter, which, globally, exceed the summer advantage, unless the colour changes according to temperature (that’s being worked on!).

There’s another problem.

By reducing solar heating at Earth’s surface, white roofs also reduce the temperature difference between the surface and the air half a mile to a mile above the surface. That temperature difference drives cloud formation. So, by decreasing the temperature difference, white roofs can suppress cloud formation, allowing more sunlight to penetrate and heat things up — not what’s wanted.

The moral is that claims that geo-engineering should be able to restrict global warming are doubtful. Climate is complicated, and geo-engineering may have unexpected, possibly harmful, effects. "Global boiling" (in UN chief Antonio Guterres’ words) demands immediate reduction of actual emissions. That means, though the "COPout28" meeting struggled to admit it, drastic curbing of fossil fuel use, dependent on massive expansion of alternative energy sources.

For New Zealand that must include a network of electric-powered passenger rail. Then Civis, too old to drive 360km each way, won’t need to fly to Christchurch.