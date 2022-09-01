Skip to main content
Dunedin
14
|
7
Friday,
Fri,
14
October
Oct
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Meet the Mayors
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
‘Woman, life, freedom’
The courage of the women of Iran is astounding.
Ellis case ramifications roll on
Ellis case ramifications roll on
Any popping of the Champagne corks after last week’s welcome news of the Supreme Court quashing of Peter Ellis’ child sex abuse convictions would be bittersweet for his supporters.
Modelling the future
Modelling the future
They are, for many people, three of the least interesting-sounding words in the English language — monitoring, recording, and analysing.
Cherishing local democracy
Cherishing local democracy
Hands are being wrung around the country because of the poor turnout at the local authority elections.
Ballot box brutality
Ballot box brutality
Dunedin's Green one-term mayor Aaron Hawkins felt the brutality of the ballot box at the weekend’s local government elections.
Snapping out of the cold
Snapping out of the cold
It's been a bone-achingly cold few days for residents in the South and across much of the country, with snowy scenes more reminiscent of the winters of years gone by.
Taxing times in UK and NZ
Taxing times in UK and NZ
The announcement of British tax cuts, which spooked the markets and crashed the pound, raised questions about parallels with New Zealand.
Snow causes ODT delivery issues
Snow causes ODT delivery issues
Allied Press advises that owing to snow around the South this morning, some areas have not received their ODT.
Still time to vote
Still time to vote
By midday Saturday it will be all over bar the shouting, and possibly crying, for this year’s local government elections.
TVNZ plumbs the depths
TVNZ plumbs the depths
Here's a thought for a new reality television show.
An RSE scheme to benefit all
An RSE scheme to benefit all
New Zealand's Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme in the horticultural industry should be advantageous to all.
More sense please over nurses
More sense please over nurses
It might have been hoped the health system reforms could mean industrial relations issues would be dealt with more sensibly.
Getting rail back on track
Getting rail back on track
When it comes to getting from point A to point B, there can be few better ways to travel than by train.
Echoes of Mussolini?
Echoes of Mussolini?
The success of far-Right parties in Italy’s elections has prompted both consternation and congratulations around Europe and the world.
English like wot she is writ
English like wot she is writ
It is one of the first things they teach you at school: to write simply and plainly, so people can understand what you are talking about.
Radiology shemozzle
Radiology shemozzle
The drama around the provision of radiology services in New Zealand highlights the tension between public and private healthcare.
NZ’s low-key farewell
NZ’s low-key farewell
Yesterday was designated New Zealand’s National Day of Mourning, Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.
Police must heed privacy concerns
Police must heed privacy concerns
It is disconcerting to discover the police have a poor grasp of privacy law.
From Russia with rage
From Russia with rage
Just when you thought that butcher Vladimir Putin’s foamings at the mouth could not get any worse, the Russian leader has really pushed the boat out.
SUBSCRIBER
More than one way to vote
SUBSCRIBER
More than one way to vote
The kerfuffle over the redevelopment of the retail strip of George St is a useful beacon for other issues and voter choices for the Dunedin City Council.
Read more