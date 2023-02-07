Accelerating EVs

Last year could well be seen as the tipping point for electric vehicles in New Zealand.

Amid the widespread gloom about climate change, the uptake of electric vehicles is a bright light.

Sure, the proportion of the fleet as EVs and hybrids remains tiny and below 2%. That will not change overnight because New Zealanders are renowned for holding on to old cars – the average age of the passenger fleet is just under 15 years.

But the proportion of electric vehicles is accelerating as fast as the EVs themselves. At the beginning of 2022, less than one vehicle of every hundred had a plug (EVs and plug-in hybrids). At the beginning of this year, the figure had increased to 1 in 67.

When the figures came out recently for December, the Government gloated somewhat. It claimed, with some justification, success for the popularity of low and zero-emission cars. Its clean-car discount, worth up to $8625 off the price of new vehicles, will have made a difference.

The price of new EVs is still prohibitive for most. The cheapest, after the discount, is the MG ZS, a compact SUV, at more than $41,000. But everyone loves a bargain. The discount acts as a decisive nudge.

Nudge theory in economics has become persuasive. Bans and other draconian measures can be avoided with a little encouragement, a push in the right direction.

In December, just over 20% of all new vehicles bought were fully battery-electric, a record. More than 25% of new passenger cars, a category excluding vans and utes, were fully EV, another record.

Although the top two selling vehicles for last year were still big utes, the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, electric cars are appearing in the top 10.

Supposedly, the discounts were to be covered by the levies on polluting cars of up to $5175, a self-funding scheme. But the amount collected in fees is now about half that for the discounts. The discounts and/or the fees are going to have to change.

Time might also be running out on the electric car exemption for light-vehicle road-user charges. This incentive was extended in 2016 and again in 2021, now to March 31 next year. Savings for EV drivers could average about $800 a year, another "nudge".

As EV numbers climb, this subsidy by petrol and diesel vehicles will become unsustainable.

New Zealand’s Emissions Budget requires 30% of the fleet to be fully electric by 2035, a seemingly unobtainable figure before the exponential growth last year. Now, and as car manufacturers move rapidly from the internal combustion engine, the target seems more realistic.

Electric cars charging. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Of course, EVs come with their own environment and whole-of-life carbon footprint, notably through their manufacture and their batteries. There is also the environmental effect of mining for the various metals and elements needed for the batteries, as well as the impact of building and maintaining roads.

The Emissions Budget would have us travelling 20% fewer kilometres by private vehicles. Whatever the growth in EVs, the need for more biking, walking, taking public transport and less car-centric urban design remains.

The arrival of effective and reasonably priced electric utes will be another milestone. That is beginning. A strong EV secondhand market also needs to develop to make EVs cheaper. Advances in battery technology would also go a long way to reduce costs and increase range.

Slowing the transition has been the worldwide demand for, and shortages of, EVs. New Zealand is small, at the bottom of the world and right-hand drive and not at the head of the queue.

EVs in the past year have moved from being bought by "early adopters" to becoming more common in New Zealand and in the big car markets of the United States, Europe and China.

Last year will go down as a time when EVs took off. Sales, nonetheless, have a long, long way to go to catch world leader Norway. Almost three-quarters of new vehicle sales there in 2022 were electric.