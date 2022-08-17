All go at Mar-a-Lago

In some people’s worlds the sun is always shining, there is a never-ending supply of food and wine and money, and nobody else can tell you what to do.

Former United States president Donald Trump, that delusional figure who has so much to answer for, not just on his home turf but around the globe through his lies and alternative facts, is one of those people and thinks he lives in one of those worlds.

The gentle warm breezes of tropical Florida, the golden sandy beaches and the swaying palm trees around his swanky Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach convey that sense of invincibility and separateness from the real world.

And, hey, if there is a hurricane heading towards the Sunshine State, Mr Trump can always ask the US National Weather Service if someone can drop a nuke on it to make it change course.

But last week, tucked away in his dreamland, the orange charlatan had a sudden, shocking encounter with a reality it doesn’t suit him to believe in.

Donald Trump. Caricature by Sean Yeo.

A bunch of na-aa-asty people from the Federal Bureau of Intelligence disturbed his post-presidential hallucinations and searched his Mar-a-Lago Shangri-La, looking for government records which legally should have been more securely stored in the National Archives.

Some people are crying foul, as of course they would. Why on earth would anyone want to interfere with an elderly gentlemen’s retirement in such a fashion?

However, as any of us with brains well realise, Mr Trump is one of the most dangerous people on the planet, with his mixture of demagoguery, bullying, prejudice of all kinds, hypocrisy and lies.

So what was the FBI looking for? And were they picking on poor Mr Trump for good reason? The answer to the latter has to be yes, they most certainly were. If anyone ever did, he totally deserved the invasion of his privacy.

The search warrant was executed as part of an investigation into whether Mr Trump has improperly handled official government records, moving them unlawfully from the White House to his own house.

This was the second raid on Mar-a-Lago this year. The FBI says it removed 15 boxes of material, including classified papers, earlier this year, and then asked the Department of Justice to look into the illegal hoarding. The subsequent warrant had the seal of approval of the attorney-general.

By all accounts it was a productive visit to the resort. According to the BBC, the FBI found another 20 boxes of documents and took 11 sets of classified documents, which included four files labelled as top secret, three as secret and three confidential.

Most worryingly, they also discovered files marked with the highest level of secrecy, which could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to national security if they became public.

To most of us it probably comes as no surprise whatsoever that of all the US presidents, Mr Trump would be the one who falls foul of the law on this, or any, matter. That he has either tucked these away for some nefarious reason or just because he is lackadaisical in the extreme and thinks they should remain his property is not an earth-shattering revelation from the Trump book of behaviour.

His response, that before he left office he declassified all those papers and they were being stored securely, is to be taken as seriously as most things he utters.

Unfortunately, the image he is now furiously cultivating of an innocent citizen who has had his rights trampled by lawmakers and the Democrats, will be grist to the mill for his rag-tag mob of conspiracy-loving followers and the Republicans who still want him as their leader, despite their lives being jeopardised in the Trump-endorsed attack on the Capitol in January last year.

Whatever can be done to keep this awful man disenfranchised from power and out of the White House needs to be done. If he’s broken the law, then that makes it easier to save the world from this man and the further damage he could do.