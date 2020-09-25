Awaiting the promise of a new plan

Time is money, and every passing month seems to add more to the cost of building and buying a home in Dunedin.

Some of this is good news for sellers of attractive and well-placed properties, in a market in which prices are historically high and inching higher.

It is also good news for investors who bought when the buying was good, and before savings rates tumbled and stock markets caught Covid-19.

Builders are busy renovating homes as owners unlock their capital gains to further improve the investment in which they live but may one day sell.

That is great news for tradies, but many also want to build new homes on new land to meet demand that has been gathering, unmet, for years.

This week, builders told the newspaper they were busier than they expected as the region emerged from lockdown but that stimulus was needed.

They did not want handouts or changes to building regulations: they simply want someone to unlock more land.

This was hardly surprising in a growing city where land zoning rules have so far failed to keep pace with need.

Throughout the 2010s, city planners assumed Dunedin would remain a low-growth centre with a population of fewer than 130,000.

A remarkable period of economic and social change means the city is now in a medium growth phase, its population passing 130,000 in 2018.

Plenty has been written about what happened as demand grew. Dunedin’s property boom morphed into a housing problem that quickly became a crisis.

The average sale value surpassed that of Christchurch early this year. An international study declared the city "severely unaffordable".

A potential salve may be lurking in the council’s

second generation district plan (2GP) which, after some tinkering, promises to provide more building space.

Its targeted actions to address the shortfall in housing capacity over the next decade should have been notified last month, 18 months after it was initiated.

Variation 2 would rezone 190ha of new land for residential development, unlocking the space needed for up to 1200 new homes.

It would also highlight a further 132ha of land for future development, all helping to avoid Dunedin being 1000 houses short by 2028 if new land was not ready.

City councillors were this week disappointed to learn the pandemic that might have encouraged a mini renovation boom had also stalled variation.

Another six months has been added to the notification date, meaning a restless wait for would-be developers whose work may ease price pressures.

Crs Carmen Houlahan and Andrew Whiley were right to remind the council of its responsibility to work at pace to conscientiously provide for city growth.

They and their colleagues were also right to observe a process that appeared lengthy, costly and "tied up in red tape" was affected by necessary process.

That process was outside civic control, and the change had to amble through public notification, submissions, a public hearing and the resolution of appeals before becoming operative.

This ensures all voices are heard, and allows for the development of a plan that comes as close as possible to meeting community expectations. It also slows things down. Tackling about 30 appeals relating to rezoning proposals takes time.

Councillors will hear more about the main changes to the plan in November, at which time they will discuss whether it meets their aspirations for their city.

No matter what, the changes will be some of the most significant official responses to the need to support sustainable development in Dunedin.

The pandemic might, one day, help take some of the steam out of the housing market but the city must be ready to provide for whatever ratepayers need.

Another six months wait will be small beer in the scheme of things, if the council can be sure it got the changes right.



