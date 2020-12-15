Big day spoiled but ...

Still a very proud day. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

There is no disguising the fact the cancellation of several University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic graduation ceremonies has been a huge disappointment for all those involved.

Coming in the year of Covid-19 makes it all the more heartbreaking. Not only were students, their families, tertiary institutions and their staff all under increased strain this year, but this was the second or third attempt for some students who had tried to graduate earlier in the year.

It is worrying that an individual could make a bomb and shooting threat and cause such disruption. It seems so easy to do, as evidenced by the closure of Kapiti airport at the weekend after a threat there.

It has been nearly a week since the first graduation was canned, and there is no outward progress on police catching the culprit and nullifying the threat. Perhaps, behind the scenes, police are advancing their investigations, but the students, their families and the public know little more than what was announced last Wednesday.

University students and staff were in the last stages of preparing for their march down George St when the call came to abandon the ceremony.

Notwithstanding the disappointment and disruption, the authorities and the victims all largely agree the only choice was to abandon the ceremonies. Safety has to come first.

The potential threat was particularly salient coming in the same week as the report into the Christchurch mosque killings. One wonders if the timing was more than coincidence. Did someone take advantage of the heightened awareness?

The reaction of the authorities seems to have been correct. As the week went on, both the institutions and the graduands and their families did their best to make the best of a bad situation.

Notably, the university chancellor and vice-chancellor went out of their way all last Saturday to give personal attention to students and to give them their degrees and diplomas in person if they could.

The sight of a visibly upset vice-chancellor last Wednesday was also clear evidence of Harlene Hayne’s care for students and her institution and of the importance of capping.

Groups of students got together for their own ceremonies, and various events — with little pre-publicity — took place.

Dunedin still hummed, for graduations are a big deal for the city, especially its accommodation providers and restaurants.

Although we might live in informal times, it is intriguing how dressing up and pomp and ceremony are still valued.

All those years of study are best capped off by a special occasion, by parades and gowns, by an ancient Latin song, Gaudeamus Igitur (So Let Us Rejoice), by being on stage, by being surrounded by proud close family revelling in their accomplishments.

There were families with offspring in more than one of the cancelled ceremonies and others who had travelled long distances (even if few could come from overseas). There is almost always much expense involved.

At least, traditional meals out with families, nostalgic visits to former colleges and flats, get-togethers with classmates and photographs in regalia in front of the clock tower or wherever else took place.

This is the approach to take to adversity and the attempt by somebody to cause trouble. This is the attitude to take into other areas of life and other setbacks.

Recognise the disappointment for what it is, and then defiantly respond by making the best of the circumstances.