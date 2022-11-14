Black Ferns magic

"They said nobody cared about women’s rugby."

"Well, guess what, we are here. We are here, firm. We are going nowhere."

That was the inimitable Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui stating the bleeding obvious to the sell-out crowd at Auckland’s Eden Park after New Zealand’s breathtaking win in the World Cup final on Saturday night.

It has been a slow romance, but after six successful World Cup campaigns, New Zealanders have finally got the message. Women’s rugby is exciting.

On Saturday night, the Black Ferns and English team, the Red Roses, served the nation, and the world, a game of rugby which was sensational from go to whoa.

Sports odds-defying magic moments are what makes us keep watching.

The last gasp one-point win of the Black Ferns over the French team in the thrilling semifinal the previous week set the scene for high expectations for the final.

New Zealanders of all ages, some of whom might not have watched a game of rugby for years, turned out in force to support these wahine toa at the game or in front of their television screens.

Knowing the Black Ferns would be up against a formidable English side, unbeaten in 30 consecutive tests, we told ourselves it would not matter if New Zealand lost, but we desperately wanted them to win all the same.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The tournament gave people something to smile about — a welcome distraction from the trials and tribulations and divisions of the Covid-19 pandemic years, ongoing concerns about the cost of living, climate change and upheaval in the wider world.

The exuberance of this turned-around New Zealand team, evident in their public appearances, captured the imagination in a way which, dare we say it, makes the men seem almost staid and stodgy.

The women are lively and fresh and seem to lack the media micro-management which has dogged the men’s game in recent years. We hope any increased focus now will not have a dampening effect on the infectious enthusiasm we have seen in the Black Ferns.

Perhaps because women have struggled to get the recognition they deserve in many sports, when they succeed, their joy in the achievement spills over in a way which is contagious. We saw it earlier this year with the English women’s football team, the Lionesses, when the team danced and sang their way into a media conference after winning the Euro final.

Tournament organisers deserve kudos for their efforts to attract families to the women’s game. Crowd shots on Saturday showed how successful that was. There was some criticism over the lack of fan zones for those unable to attend the game, but we doubt their absence marred anyone’s celebrations.

There has been considerable commentary about this event as a coming of age for women’s rugby and a fillip for women’s sport generally.

We hope that is true.

Moves to increase media coverage of women’s sport have a long way to go, as the latest Sport New Zealand Sports Media and Gender report showed. Statistics for last year showed all major media companies are improving, but overall, women’s coverage is still only a fifth of all sports news coverage. (This newspaper, with 23.6% devoted to women, and RNZ (26.1%) were the top performers). However, it is worth noting that we are way ahead of the global average of 4% coverage.

The report showed that when it came to national rugby coverage, the women’s game only made up 7.6% of the total. We look forward to a change in that statistic next year.

But now it is time to celebrate and salute those two great teams who spirited us away from our mundane lives for 80 minutes of drama and delight on Saturday night in that stunning World Cup final. We could not have asked for more.