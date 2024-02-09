Blending the social and the competitive

And our winner is? The New Zealand Masters Games in Dunedin.

The competition is tough these days in the masters’ "sporting" scene. Events abound across different sports and in multisport meetings in New Zealand and Australia as well as elsewhere.

Against this background, it has been encouraging to see the official New Zealand Masters Games return with vigour to Dunedin.

Numbers are half the heyday of many years ago. Nevertheless, the figure of 4000 participants has been achieved. The Games is battling to re-establish itself in the aftermath of its cancellation two years ago because of Covid.

Numbers are down on recent events, although neither 2020 nor 2018 passed 5000.

Still, 4000 — plus all the supporters and those invaluable volunteers — make the Games the city’s biggest sporting participation event. The buzz and bustle are palpable, the boost to Dunedin significant.

The timing is also excellent, coming across the two weekends at the start of February just before the influx of first-year university students and their parents, who book out all the city’s accommodation.

About 63% of Games participants come from beyond Dunedin.

The Masters Games seem to always bring joy. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Many are frequent flyers, so to speak, renewing friendships sometimes going back to the last century. A sizeable contingent joins in from Australia, and other overseas visitors are from countries including Canada, China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

To stay in the game, the Games must keep innovating.

Built on the base of traditional football, athletics and the likes of netball and volleyball, the definition of sport is continually widened.

All 21 slots for teams and for individuals were taken in the jigsaw puzzling event. Who knew about tactics such as allocating team members as colour or shape sorters?

The pickleball courts have caught the imagination, as the craze trends internationally. And who is bored by darts these days? No room, though, for 16-year-old prodigies.

The lower age limit in this sport is 30.

Darts also feature in the fun Twilight 400, along with curling, 10-pin bowling and smallbore rifle shooting. Participants in many "competitions" are encouraged to dress up.

The return to the hub at the University Union and lawn from the Octagon has been popular. It is a return to old haunts for some, at least in the imagination. It gives the event its own space and a roomy evening social gathering place.

It is always good to see champions of yesteryear pop up, former world champion discus thrower Beatrice Faumuina among them this time. As she said: "Sport is the common language for everyone who wants to compete."

Sometimes the competitive spirit blazes. Sometimes the social side rules. Often, they well and truly mix.

Finances are always a challenge. The Dunedin City Council and the Otago Community Trust are major funders.

The first New Zealand Masters Games in Dunedin was in 1992. It is shared on alternate years with Whanganui. The Games tout themselves as New Zealand’s longest and largest multisport masters’ event.

There are 60 sports — winter and summer codes plus the miscellaneous mix — and 300 events. Competitors range in age from 18 to 95.

Putting on the Games requires a huge effort from organisers, various sports and the volunteers. Hopefully, after the disappointment two years ago, the Games has regained enough momentum to build for a bigger 2026.

Why not, then, charge our glasses, join the masters’ wine-tasting competition (if we are aged 25-plus) and toast the future of the New Zealand Masters Games?