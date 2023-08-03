The buzz about the birds and bees

Mention sex education to those who experienced it as young people and it does not take long for funny stories of awkward conversations or events to tumble out.

Teachers who could not raise the subject without blushing, tortuous child/parent viewing of films where both longed for it to end (and the relevance of what was shown seemed tenuous at best), and parents who baffled their offspring with earnest waffle about birds and bees, or The Facts of Life.

Embarrassment all round rather than edification was often the result.

There will, of course, be parents and teachers who have done or are doing a great job but perhaps we hear less about them because they do not provoke amusing anecdotes.

There is much more to sex education, or what is called in the school curriculum, relationships and sexuality education (RSE), than a rudimentary stab at the mechanics of human reproduction.

As the Education Review Office puts it, RSE includes learning about biology as well as about relationships, friendships, whānau, and social issues.

‘‘Society is changing, so schools need to adapt to address the new challenges young people are facing. These can include things like the importance of social media and the growing understanding that there are different sexualities and sexual orientations.’’

The subject is a compulsory part of the school curriculum from years 1 to 10, so it was a little surprising to hear National Party leader Christopher Luxon, responding to a question at a public meeting, telling his audience he wanted teachers to focus 100 percent on the basics of maths, reading and science.

The questioner was concerned there was sexualisation of some of the curriculum, whatever that meant, and the pushing of puberty blockers.

Mr Luxon said on the education side, issues of ‘‘sexuality and stuff’’ were for parents and families to talk about.

His deputy Nicola Willis later confirmed National expected sex education to be taught in schools, but she expressed some concern about the variation across the country and parents needed to understand they had a voice in that.

School boards must consult with their school communities at least once every two years on their draft health curriculum which includes RSE.

Parents unhappy about what is offered have the right to withdraw their child from all or part of the RSE programme.

New guidelines for RSE teaching were released in 2020 after a 2017 ERO report highlighted shortcomings in the programmes offered.

Last year, new resources to schools were launched designed to foster a sense of confidence and trust and an appreciation of difference and diversity in schools and communities.

They included information about consent, digital safety, and healthy relationships. There were also resources to provide teachers with evidence-based information to talk about pornography.

The curriculum for RSE is under review, as part of the school curriculum refresh process, and it is expected to be released in 2025.

In the meantime, recent research has shown inconsistent access to RSE. The Ministry of Education and the ERO recommend 12-15 hours annually.

We doubt all parents are well-equipped to discuss all of the issues canvassed in the guidelines with their children. Also, not every parent is a good parent, or every household a safe one. Expecting a parent exhibiting sexual violence to teach their teenager about issues of consent, for instance, would be ludicrous.

For those parents and educators keen to do better, and young people seeking reliable information, the University of Canterbury has launched an online platform Te Puāwaitanga: Beyond the Birds and Bees.

It aims to bridge gaps in sexuality education and has been developed in conjunction with young people who told the academics involved it was still difficult to talk with parents and whānau.

Whatever happens next with the curriculum, the voice of young people, who may be overwhelmed and confused around many of the issues involved with RSE, should not be drowned out by adults who find themselves in a similar situation.