Bye bye Boris

The caged exhibit that is the modern Downing St sits in a strange corner of that great city of London. Terrorism, real and threatened, over the past few decades has driven the famous street into hiding behind various kinds of security barriers and reinforced gates. Before that, crowds of visitors could squeeze from Whitehall into the bottleneck, to gaze at the famous addresses of numbers 10 and 11. But in recent years, the only people walking along Downing St are the politicians, the frisky British media, police, and perhaps the postman or woman. Without the public, it has become an odd place, and we all know what happens when species are allowed to evolve separately.

Politics is a weird business. Things creep along at glacial pace for a long time, with seemingly no amount of pressure able to change that. And then, suddenly, something snaps and years’ worth of activity happens in the space of a few hours. The demise of the dishevelled Boris Johnson as British prime minister happened much like that. Just when the latest catalogue of outrage had been piled on top of its predecessor, and it seemed like nothing would be enough to dislodge him, the whole lot came crashing down. It was the two very high-profile resignations of chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and secretary of state for health Sajid Javid on Tuesday which precipitated Mr Johnson’s final downfall as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

Both said in their resignation letters they could no longer serve under Mr Johnson and in his cabinet in good conscience and with integrity, and that he had therefore lost their confidence. Mr Javid said: "We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither."

In his letter, Mr Sunak said the public expected government to be "conducted properly, competently and seriously … I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning".

What happened next is a fascinating study in human behaviour and the cult of leadership. Buoyed up by the stand taken by these cabinet heavyweights, no longer fearing potential life in the wilderness, a staggering 57 other MPs resigned portfolio responsibilities, and the prime minister’s cabinet dissolved almost before his eyes. Ironically, given the name of the Michael Dobbs novel and subsequent television series about life in Westminster, it all collapsed like a house of cards, with about the same number of defectors as cards in a deck.

Mr Johnson needed to go. There is absolutely no doubt about that. But he is one of those politicians that no matter how egregious the lies, how obvious the rule-breaking, and how deep the scandals he was in — be it unlawful gatherings and parties, ill-conceived appointments, by-election defeats — he appeared not to see the problem. Which was largely him.

Even his resignation statement seemed, astonishingly, to still hint at bewilderment over what has happened. "I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them’s the breaks," he said. There are many calls for him to pack his bags and go right away. Some are worried at how genuinely he means his resignation and whether he will somehow try to cling on to power.

Yesterday, it appeared he was staying on as a caretaker, lame-duck, prime minister. Possible successors have already begun jockeying for position, ahead of the likely appointment of a new leader by September.

It is unclear what sort of post may be found for Mr Johnson in the next Tory government. For some long time he may probably be back to simply being MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in northwest London. Leaving a legacy is always important for politicians, particularly someone like Mr Johnson who has painfully built his image on that of Sir Winston Churchill. Unfortunately, the prime ministerial legacy he will leave, of sleaze, hypocrisy and arrogant insouciance, is not the kind which history will judge kindly.