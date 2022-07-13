Careful what you wish for

With the rain pouring down across Dunedin again yesterday, the thoughts of many turn immediately to what effect it might have on one of New Zealand’s most flood-prone communities, the people living on the South Dunedin flat.

Amid the dozens of weather warnings issued by MetService for this storm, another voice has been shouting a different kind of warning.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins has been proclaiming the importance of South Dunedin’s future staying in South Dunedin’s hands.

It may seem to some like mayoral bluster, but actually Mr Hawkins’ cautioning is a very significant and wise move on his part.

There are salutary tales not too far away, about 360km north along State Highway 1 in fact, where forceful central government intervention in local issues has been more of a curse than a blessing.

The Dunedin City Council and the Otago Regional Council have been working on a plan to help South Dunedin and the suburbs around adapt to the many-headed challenges of climate change.

The awful floods of June 2015 have sharpened thinking about the susceptibility of this community, even though in that case the flooding was largely the result of three-quarters of the area’s mud tanks not being properly maintained by contractors Fulton Hogan and the contract not being adequately overseen by city council staff.

South Dunedin, which could arguably vie with Westport for the not-wanted title as the country’s most-likely place to flood, is also vulnerable because it is one of New Zealand’s poorest suburbs and home to a high proportion of the city’s most elderly residents.

The climate-change draft plan includes provision for wetlands and waterways throughout the community, and appropriately would put stricter controls on development, and the intensity of development, in some areas.

Several city councillors have talked about the complexity of the plan, and the need to acknowledge the risks, while offering a better, more settled, future for the residents of the South Dunedin flat, which encompasses parts of more than half a dozen suburbs, including St Kilda, St Clair, Tainui, Kensington, Caversham, Forbury and South Dunedin itself.

The causes of the area’s hydrological problems are also complex, and much more involved than just being due to climate-induced sea-level rise and rising groundwater levels.

GNS Science’s involvement in the plan will be critical to its success.

Dunedin-based geologist Simon Cox has studied the area closely and says while South Dunedin has been held up as an example of what sea-level rise will look like, there are other factors at play.

These include run-off from the hills adding to the height of its water table, along with surface run-off too, and a network of leaky sewage pipes more than 100 years old sitting in the groundwater zone.

We have to remember that the South Dunedin flat’s problems are the city’s problems, and should not be taken in isolation.

The area is linked to other low-lying and reclaimed parts of Dunedin as far round the harbour as the university, and where the new hospital is being built.

Mayor Hawkins’ words of warning this week are to be applauded. “We need to remain in control of our own destiny wherever possible”, he said, sticking up for the local community to drive the changes and relegating central government’s role to one of funder and legislator.

Christchurch’s recovery from the 2010-11 earthquakes is still not complete.

That is partly due to the heavy hand of control exerted by the former National government, and its ministers thinking they knew better what residents there wanted than the residents did themselves.

The draft plan is a good start and provides a great chance for the two councils to show they can work closely together.

It should also give pause for thought nationally about the amount of government money which appears to be available for important flood control work compared with how much is bandied about for stadiums and to support rugby.