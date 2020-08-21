Champion plan

It would be wise for New Zealand Rugby to give serious consideration to Queenstown’s bold proposal to host all three visiting teams for the Rugby Championship later this year.

But the resort actually hosting a test? Yes, Mayor Jim Boult’s tongue must have been planted firmly in cheek when he floated that idea.

Mr Boult has proposed Queenstown could host the Wallabies, the Springboks and the Pumas for the entirety of their Covid-restricted stay in New Zealand for the delayed tournament in November-December.

He says each of the international men’s teams could take over a hotel — goodness knows, there are plenty available thanks to the indefinite cessation of international tourism — in which to spend two weeks of isolation, then to use as a base for the remainder of their time in New Zealand, just flying in and out to test venues, presumably Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

This would serve the dual purposes of giving tournament organisers an ideal spot (including good facilities, plenty of flight options and spectacular scenery) in which to base three teams, and handing a resort struggling with the brutal impact of the global pandemic a sizeable economic boost.

Forget, for a minute, the slight whiff of hypocrisy about the welcome mat being laid out for rugby teams by a mayor who was earlier this year not sold on Queenstown being used as a managed isolation base. (Mr Boult has updated his stance to indicate he is comfortable with ‘‘bulletproof’’ assurances of safety measures from the Ministry of Health.)

This is the sort of lateral thinking Queenstown needs as it seeks to keep fighting its way out of the near-recession caused by the Covid-19 cataclysm.

Regular international visitors will not be back for some time — perhaps a frighteningly long time — and the odd peak of domestic tourism will not be enough to keep the resort humming.

The Rugby Championship will be the biggest sporting event — perhaps the biggest event of any sort, outside the election — in New Zealand this year, and Queenstown very much should be in there seeking a big slice of the pie.

Economically, it’s a no-brainer. An international rugby squad is a hefty beast these days, and housing, feeding and entertaining so many strapping young men comes with lots of dollar signs.

While touring fans would be absent, there would be a bump in interest domestically. And there would also be that sort of intangible, ‘‘we might be bleeding but we can still show off what we’ve got to the world, and one day the world will come back’’ opportunity to wave the Queenstown flag vigorously.

While Dunedin will almost certainly get a Rugby Championship test, if not two, it is hard to imagine Queenstown hosting an actual game, as it simply lacks the sporting infrastructure.

But, maybe it is time to dream big. If not a rugby test, how would those America’s Cup yachts go on Lake Wakatipu? Your move, Mr Boult.



