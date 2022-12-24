Christmas in a secular land

It was only five years ago that the Dunedin City Council wrapped its Octagon Christmas tree with the insipid message Happy Holidays.

The attempt at inclusiveness, well-meaning one assumes, proved anything but.

It was unfortunate it took a stupid act of vandalism for the words to change. The council subsequently consulted the Dunedin Interfaith Council and the Dunedin Multiethnic Council. It was clear those of various other faiths agreed Christmas was the time for Christians to celebrate their time of year, so it was appropriate Merry Christmas was heralded.

Amen to that.

Let us also acknowledge the importance of Diwali (Hindu) or Ramadan (Muslim) to those faith communities.

It has come to pass that some schools have avoided singing Christmas carols, although secular Christmas songs can pass muster.

Different criteria are apparent if the carols are in te reo.

The once-upon-a-time popular nativity plays at schools are usually avoided. This might show mercy to the occasional tea towel but is, again, overly sensitive and defensive.

We do not have to believe Jesus was born of the Virgin Mary — in fact or symbolically — to appreciate Away in a Manger or children playing wise men from the east.

In fact, New Zealand since the 1960s has become increasingly secular. According to the 2018 census, almost half (48.6%) of the population said they had no religion and another 6.7% made no declaration. A large proportion of the 37.3% citing Christianity would have had only a general affiliation.

A different 2018 report said 16% of New Zealanders were church-goers (attending at least monthly) and 9% were extremely involved. These numbers will have fallen, especially because Covid has decimated so many groups. It has disrupted community and broken habits, especially among older people.

It has become almost counter-cultural to be Christian and attend church.

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Interestingly, Prime Ministers Helen Clark, John Key and Jacinda Ardern all might be described as agnostics. This is despite Ms Clark attending a Presbyterian Sunday School weekly as a child and Ms Ardern being brought up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon). John Key’s mother was a proud Jew, although not practising during most of Mr Key’s childhood.

Christianity remains central to the cultural heritage of the vast majority of New Zealanders. It has been integral to the development of the West and New Zealand, and it remains the world largest religion.

Our language, our laws, our sayings, our cultural references, our history and our ethics are laced with Christian allusions, beliefs and standards. Try comprehending much of Shakespeare without biblical knowledge.

Maori embraced Christianity in large numbers in the 19th century, often adapting it as cultures do and should.

Various "Christians" have alienated. The self-righteous and judgemental, paedophile priests and the abuse in faith-based care homes are the antithesis of the core messages of Christianity.

Christians can do hypocrisy as well as the rest of humankind.

The love and the principles that Jesus espoused are that core, reflected in loving one’s neighbour, social service and a sense of purpose and community. The creation of the Welfare State under the First Labour Government and Prime Minister Michael Joseph Savage, a Catholic, was often described as "Applied Christianity".

Christmas in New Zealand in 2022 has moved in unimaginable directions since the Rev Samuel Marsden preached to Maori on Oihi Bay in the Bay of Islands on December 25, 1814.

Te Ra Kirihimete these days should be marked in ways to suit the diverse beliefs — or non-beliefs — across the nation.

A minority in this secular land will continue to mark the day as when a "Saviour" was born.

For many, Christmas is the beginning of the summer holidays and a time for gift-giving. It is an opportunity for families to travel and gather.

For most, some knowledge of the reason for the season, of the Christmas story remains important and part of our heritage. It can be recognised and remembered as such.

Merry Christmas.