Commonwealth Games: adapt or die

The Commonwealth Games have been a precious part of New Zealand sport and beyond.

They have brought much joy and many memorable moments.

Dick Taylor’s exhilarating 10,000m victory and Precious McKenzie’s third weightlifting gold (for England) at the 1974 Christchurch games were two standouts. McKenzie won a fourth aged 42 at Edmonton four years later, for New Zealand.

The cyclists were among the luminaries last time in Birmingham. Remember the names Aaron Gate, Ellesse Andrews and Sam Gaze. Remember how the winter of 2022 was lit up as we barracked for black.

This week, though, a dark cloud lies over the future of the event.

Victoria has abruptly withdrawn, citing escalating costs. Finding hosts was already difficult — Birmingham had stepped in when the games were taken from Durban — and the next Games were due in only two and a-half years.

The relevance of the Commonwealth itself, a collection of former British colonies with Mozambique and Rwanda added, is questioned, let alone a multi-sport extravaganza based on a colonial past.

The Games began in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930, were called the British Empire Games, then the British Empire and Commonwealth Games, the British Commonwealth Games and, finally, the Commonwealth Games.

The loose association known as the Commonwealth cover a third of the world’s people. It has been known as the Friendly Games and was the first major multisport competition to offer more medals to women than men. There are also accompanying para competitions.

The 1974 Christchurch games logo.

As well as Olympic mainstays, the Games offered the best of the best in Commonwealth sports, notably netball, women’s cricket and lawn bowls. Bowls has a rare opportunity to feature in public consciousness.

Competition was strong, even if some stars declined to take part, on the track (Jamaica and Kenya), swimming (Australia and England) and cycling (New Zealand, Australia and England).

Competitors in the likes of gymnastics and weightlifting have had much more of a chance to shine than at the Olympics.

Victoria’s premier has been criticised for allegedly exaggerating costs and for rejecting a plan to bring several sports to already-built stadiums in Melbourne.

The state had promised innovative games based on regional cities. While new athlete housing would be recycled, some facilities were to be built and then taken down afterwards, clearly costly and wasteful.

Victoria also needed to limit the number of sports and the number of events within disciplines. The natural tendency to keep expanding such events must be reversed.

Athletics and swimming are the only mandated sports. Hosts since 2021 have the right to cull sports, limit numbers and do what they must to make the Games viable.

Cost, and the accompanying carbon footprint, is pivotal. If the Games are to have a future, current facilities need to be used in most instances and the size of the event restricted.

It can also make sense to spread the load across several cities. If New Zealand goes ahead as host in 2034, as has been proposed, perhaps the netball could be in Invercargill, the Sevens in Dunedin’s stadium, the swimming in the new Christchurch pool complex under construction, and so on.

Another option might be a permanent base. Birmingham with its facilities, its enthusiasm and its proximity to a reasonable population base could be a starter.

The Games have a very different feel to the might, majesty and global rivalry of the Olympics. That contrast can be emphasised if the ‘‘friendly games’’ are to survive.

For now, the hunt is on for somewhere to step into the breach.

While debates about the relevance of the Games usually come up every four years, Victoria’s decision immediately raised this issue.

Somehow and so far, the Games have carried on well into the 21st century. They continue to be popular and well-supported when they come around.

They now, however, face their largest challenge yet. They must adapt or they will die.