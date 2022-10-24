Consistent consent practices overdue

Health and Disability commissioner Morag McDowell. PHOTO: DEAN PURCELL

More than 30 years after Silvia Cartwright’s cervical cancer inquiry criticised students undertaking vaginal examinations on anaesthetised women without consent, this issue does not seem to have gone away.

Last week, Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell released a decision on a complaint from a woman who expected to have an intrauterine device (IUD) inserted by a consultant obstetrician under general anaesthetic at Dunedin Hospital in 2018.

Instead, the procedure was carried out by a medical student and a registrar with other medical students looking on.

Ms McDowell found explicit consent to involvement of medical students in this sensitive procedure was not obtained.

She concluded the woman, who had a mild intellectual disability, had expressly refused student involvement.

In her decision, Ms McDowell pointed out the Cartwright inquiry’s criticism of such unconsented practices had played a part in the development of the rights contained in the Health and Disability Code of Rights (which also apply to situations involving students).

It has been known for years the practice of seeking consent for the involvement of medical students in patient care has been below par.

Indeed, the 2015 consensus statement to promote a unified approach to this, prepared by the faculties of medical and health science in both Auckland and Otago universities, district health board medical officers, the medical students association and the medical council, described the practice as "very variable".

In May this year, a report of a 2019 survey of 93 final year students at Auckland Medical School found most said they were not always compliant with the consensus statement.

Data was collected for six sensitive examinations — male rectal, female rectal, female breast, male genital, pelvic (when women were not in labour), and pelvic (in labour).

However, most reported being always compliant for pelvic examination where the woman was not in labour but anaesthetised.

Among the reasons identified for poor practice were students and supervisors lacking awareness of policies, and hierarchical structures which made it difficult for students to challenge failures to seek informed consent.

Ms McDowell is understandably frustrated about the slow progress on this, noting that the same sort of lapses were raised in a 2016 study.

She sees it as a systemic issue, calling for clear ethical leadership to embed a culture of vigilance around informed consent.

In May, Ms McDowell wrote to all DHBs, medical schools, and Te Whatu Ora — Health New Zealand to reinforce the message that informed consent must be sought for student involvement in sensitive examinations and to follow up on the actions they were taking in respect of the findings of the 2019 survey.

We hope Te Whatu Ora Southern is taking note. The stubbornly defensive attitude on display in the report on the Dunedin Hospital case where the then Southern District Health Board was determined not to acknowledge it indicated a system failure, and also cast doubt on the reliability of the information provided by the complainant (supported by her mother), was not a good look.

The good news is that since 2020 a new consent form has been in place at Te Whatu Ora Southern, and policies and process concerning student involvement have been reviewed.

There will also be extra training provided to staff involved in Obstetrics & Gynaecology (O&G) across the Te Whatu Ora Southern services including on informed consent, capacity, and communication between clinicians as recommended by Ms McDowell.

She has also asked for an audit over three months of cases within Southern O&G services involving students and sensitive procedures to see if consent is being given and recorded, with results reported to her, along with any remedial action required.

We hope Ms McDowell, who has made it clear she is not going to let up on this, will make those results, and any issues identified, public.

After all these years, there is no excuse for continued poor practice.