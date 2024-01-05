Is cricket losing its soul?

Many of the highest and lowest highs of cricket are to be found in its ultimate and historical form — test matches.

What could equal the drama last year at the Basin Reserve when New Zealand followed on against England and somehow won? The valiant Neil Wagner, a former Otago hero, took the last wicket. New Zealand was victorious by one run.

In this age of instant gratification, the crowds were meagre for last month’s Bangladesh tests. Yet, the contests were followed more closely by cricket followers than the T20 series or 50-over one-dayers.

Those tests generated their own doses of distinctive drama.

Only the World Cups remain particularly memorable in white-ball cricket.

Tests, by contrast, have staying power. It is the ballast on which the shorter forms have been built.

It provides the tradition and history, the heroes of yesteryear, the array of statistics and a breadth of literature no other sport can match. It has been the heart and soul of cricket.

Tests are seen as five-course dinners with an array of flavours and the potential for variety, depth and satisfaction.

One-dayers are more standard fare. T20s are the fast-food version, quick and popular.

Tests, especially outside the big three of India, Australia and England, were already under strain as players pulled out.

New Zealand in 2022 lost the regular services of its best bowler, Trent Boult, when he favoured the pay of T20 leagues ahead of a central contract.

A collection of the best from the West Indies has declined to play the longer form, not surprising given the poor pay and disorder in West Indian administration.

Pakistan on its tour of Australia and New Zealand is missing a couple of its first-choice cricketers as well.

Meanwhile, the big three limit their time playing tests against the next tier, including New Zealand.

The likes of Kane Williamson or Babar Azam lack the opportunities of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith or Joe Root.

The advent of the test championship boosted test cricket, giving matches more meaning and status. But this has not stopped South Africa from sending what amounts to a B, or even C, team to these shores this summer.

The dates clash with a new South African T20 league, a competition with backing from the wealthy Indian Premier League (IPL).

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh is appalled. He has accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) and administrators from leading nations of ignoring the welfare of test cricket.

He thinks New Zealand should have rejected the tour, and he posted: "Is this a defining moment in the death of test cricket?"

Little New Zealand and South Africa have had little option but to work around the IPL itself so leading players can earn big money.

As it is, Boult is unavailable for the looming T20s against Pakistan because he will be playing in a UAE league.

So too is Jimmy Neesham, who performed well against Bangladesh in the recent home T20s.

So be it? Something must give.

But test matches need to remain the ultimate, the best against the best.

That is what alarms Waugh and co, especially when weakened West Indies and Pakistan take a little gloss off Australia’s summer.

No wonder he was shocked by the implications of South Africa’s touring squad.

What a contrast to the formidable South African test teams which played in Dunedin in 2017 and 2012. They included a string of the cricket greats.

New Zealand couldn’t find alternative tour dates. It now must make the most of a poor situation.

New Zealand has already struggled against Bangladesh and could still find competitive South African second-stringers a handful.

The ICC — and that means especially India as the primary source of money and power — must nurture test cricket.

The ICC could, for example, boost returns to test cricketers from poorer nations.

Hopefully, India and the cricketing world value tests.

They must remain part of the core of a distinctive and proud sport.