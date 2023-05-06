The crowning moment

Change is the only constant, an apparently very wise ancient Greek philosopher called Heraclitus said sometime around 535BC.

About 2380 years later, French journalist and novelist Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr coined the expression "plus ça change" — the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Tonight, New Zealand time, both of those snippets of wisdom will be on display as we watch the coronation of King Charles III and the crowning of Queen Consort Camilla in London.

The London of 2023 is changed utterly from that of the smoky, foggy capital city slowly hauling itself out of the years of post-World War 2 austerity when the king’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned.

In those 70 years it is not just London which has changed, but England, the United Kingdom and all the countries of the Commonwealth.

Many attitudes and practices are now unrecognisable from those of the early 1950s, largely due to education and the uptake of new technologies.

On the other hand, some things haven’t changed across all those decades.

There is still a huge gap between the haves and the have-nots.

There are still people going hungry while others gorge and waste food.

There is still a Royal Family with all its incredible wealth, privilege and excess while hundreds of homeless people live within a few miles of Buckingham Palace.

Now we have arrived at coronation day, in our time zone at least, we can see there’s another thing that hasn’t changed — the English weather.

The elements look set to rain on Charles’ parade.

The weather was rotten for the Queen’s supposedly summer coronation on June 2, 1953, with rain and just a high of 12degC in London; today is also supposed to be grey and rainy, with temperatures not reaching much higher than the mid-teens.

Buckingham Palace: Photo: ODT files

So back in New Zealand, a considerable 18,000km away from Westminster Abbey, why should we watch the live coverage of the coronation, expected to cost close to £100 million at a time of such financial constraint?

A coronation on this scale is a piece of history, which many of us will only see once in our lifetimes.

It is a global event, one which galvanises all those who follow, care for, or respect the British Royal Family.

Of course, not everybody does. But it’s likely that, even those who call themselves republicans, might whisperingly admit to sneaking the odd glance at all the pomp and pageantry.

An estimated 300 million people will watch the coronation on television. Many hundreds of thousands are expected along the route from the palace to the abbey to cheer on the king and queen. Large screens will also be showing the ceremony in many London parks.

The screening of the coronation will no doubt be a slick, well-produced and well-choreographed, if fawning, affair.

While we have become nonchalant about dipping into these kinds of global events as and when it suits, that wasn’t always the case.

Seventy years ago, the live-screening of the Queen’s coronation marked something of a cultural watershed for the British.

According to the BBC, more than 20 million people watched it on their tiny, flickering black-and-white screens mounted in incredibly heavy walnut-wood cabinets.

There are many stories of those who rushed out to buy or rent televisions before the Queen’s coronation. Of that huge audience, 10.4 million watched with neighbours and friends, and another 1.5 million saw it at the pub or in the cinema.

This was the first time a television audience had outnumbered a radio one.

King Charles III’s coronation will be ground-breaking in its own way, featuring much greater religious diversity and a wider range of languages. It will also include the contentious moment asking people around the Commonwealth to pledge allegiance to the new king — unfortunately, the only pledge of allegiance many New Zealanders might make is to the All Blacks.

Whether or not you support the Royal Family, though, take some time to watch part of the coronation.

Such momentous pieces of history don’t happen every day.