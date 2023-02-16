Cyclone mayhem

It seems incongruous to have people huddling on rooftops to escape floodwaters at one end of the country, while in Dunedin plants in the Botanic Garden are dying of thirst.

The full impact of the destruction and havoc caused by Cyclone Gabrielle is hard to grasp, despite extensive (and valiant given the communication problems) media coverage.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has described it as the country’s most significant weather event this century.

We know at least four people have been killed including a volunteer firefighter.

Thousands of people have been displaced, many homes have been destroyed by floods or landslides, previously productive farmland has turned to lakes, damage to roads and bridges has cut off communities, hundreds of thousands of households have lost power.

Many have been left without any means of communicating with the outside world.

As the cyclone rampaged its way down the country, the Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay regions declared local states of emergency.

The breadth of the damage resulted in a national state of emergency being declared on Tuesday morning , only the third time such a call has been made and the first for a weather event.

What is clear is resolving all of the issues this event has thrown up will take years.

As well as the basic clean-up which will be far from simple or quick, there are big questions which will need to be addressed, including why we are still building houses in flood-prone areas and if the time has come for some managed retreat.

Issues such as how slash from forestry is managed, how communication systems can be improved and whether we need to rethink how far we have come to rely on being cashless, will also need to be addressed.

There is also the vexed question of whether we, and the rest of the world, are doing enough to reduce carbon emissions.

It remains to be seen whether this event has been enough to jolt politicians into taking a bold bi-partisan approach to all matters to do with climate change, even if it risks upsetting some of their traditional supporters.

For now the focus will need to be on the immediate needs of affected communities, many of which are still struggling with limited water, power, food and communication.

The Waiohiki bridge on the Tutaekuri River, near Taradale in Hawkes Bay, is washed away and nearby houses flooded. Photo: Getty Images

Spirits will be momentarily buoyed by heart-warming stories of bravery and rescues and communities banding together to support each other, but the contrasting misery and heartbreak will not be far away.

We expect to hear much talk of resilience in the days ahead.

However, for those in communities experiencing frequent weather battering, flood fatigue will have already set in.

And another thing

Let us hope there will be no further attempts to change course on the George St redevelopment after this week’s Dunedin City Council infrastructure committee meeting.

It discussed the report prepared by staff on the nebulous motion from December about how flexibility might be incorporated into the project.

We drew attention at the time to the confused wording of Mayor Jules Radich’s notice of motion on this.

It was disconcerting to hear at the committee meeting council staff needed to go over and over the debate on the motion to establish what was meant.

And, when they thought they had interpreted it and produced a report accordingly, the Mayor and his supporters were not satisfied and wanted another report in short order.

Thankfully, that idea failed, even if the vote was close.

Ratepayers should not be forking out for such time-wasting.

We should be able to expect our city’s leaders to understand how to frame decisions in a way that is easily understood.

In December we suggested the Mayor needed to do some serious swot on standing orders and how to run an effective meeting, but perhaps all councillors need more training in this area.

Infrastructure committee chairman Cr Jim O’Malley ending a spat with the Mayor by trying to eject him from the meeting on Tuesday, something he was not even clear he had the power to do, was an unedifying spectacle.