Details please, minister

Some in the health sector may have been buoyed by the noises being made by their new minister Shane Reti on several fronts this week, but where is the detail?

In an interview with RNZ, Dr Reti indicated a keenness for more regional and local input, suggesting centralisation had gone too far.

He was concerned at the loss of local decision-making and accountability.

Bringing back district health boards in their old form was not an option for him, but he hinted at some sort of change to the regional setup. Under the existing system we have four regions, with the whole of the South Island being in one.

After six years in Opposition, it is disappointing Dr Reti, who was quick to criticise the soon-to-be-disbanded Te Aka Whai Ora/Māori Health Authority for not hitting the ground running, has not made clear what he proposes.

Those in the regions might welcome real local accountability and decision-making but it would be wrong to believe that this existed under the old DHB system.

While there were both elected members and government appointees serving on the boards, the first responsibility of all of them was to the minister, not their communities.

Under the Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand model, the structure allows for at least 80 localities — networks within communities which will work together to establish local priorities, work with provider networks, and have input into what is needed and suited for their area.

Shane Reti, left, and Christopher Luxon walk along Castle St last year with the new Dunedin Hospital site in the background. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH/ODT FILES

As far as we can tell there are still only 12 of these across the country although they were all expected to be in place by July this year, and under the law final locality plans are due by June 2025.

Whether the government might want to speed up their introduction, or change it, is not known.

Dr Reti may have given his fellow general practitioners some hope there will be a meaningful boost in their incomes before too long.

Our report this week about the number of practices not open to enrolments highlights for the umpteenth time the pressure primary care is under across the country. A high proportion of GPs are expected to retire in the next eight years and practice nurses are also being lost to the public sector where wages are now much higher.

Dr Reti is keen to see changes to the capitation funding model which he says does not align with the actual work being done. The model is based on the number of enrolled patients in a practice rather than how many times those patients attend the practice.

Allowances are made for the demographic make-up of the population in its calculation, but not deprivation, co-morbidity and other factors impacting on health.

Dr Reti said he agreed with a review of the funding which suggested more variables needed to be added to the model such as Community Service Card holders.

The primary care sector needed a combination of a redistribution of money to where the work was being done, along with new money, he said.

Again, however, when changes to the stretched sector might be expected and whether they will be sufficient to help retention and recruitment is unclear.

He is soon to announce targets which will include emergency department waiting times, reducing surgical waiting times, and faster cancer treatment.

Hopefully, they will come with realistic plans of how they are to be reached, including any funding needed, otherwise they will just add to the stress of overworked staff.

In the interview Dr Reti made a point of acknowledging the health system was in crisis, saying the previous government did not want to "call it what it is".

He said his doing so sent a signal (not a smoke signal, we trust) of urgency, "that you understand the frontline".

The frontline, like the rest of us, will be waiting eagerly to see if that urgency and understanding is more than a placebo.