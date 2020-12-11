Doubling sick-leave allowance

It is both the best and the worst time to be doubling paid sick-leave provisions next year.

Covid 19 and the need to encourage staff to stay home with even sniffles suggests time for the extension has arrived. Meanwhile, many businesses are under extra pressure. Adding yet another cost is damaging.

The Labour Government has announced the increase from five days to 10 a year. Unions had promoted the idea, and the Labour Party, backed by some powerful unions, will need to deliver on at least some union policies.

Labour also campaigned on the extension during the recent election.

The change is to be enacted about the middle of next year. It will affect about half the workforce. Many employees already have 10 days.

Once such changes to employee rights are improved, they are seldom reversed.

Sick leave, legally, begins once someone has been in a job for six months. Many employers apply it earlier.

The need for such leave can mount quickly because it also applies to looking after dependants. This is especially significant because the days when many non-paid parents were at home to look after ill children have long passed.

Using holidays or taking days without pay are options once sick leave is used up. This has obvious drawbacks.

Unused sick leave can also accumulate up to 20 days, a useful backstop for many. A proposal to extend that to 25 days was not pursued.

Some people simply become sick more often than others. Some will have more dependants relying on them. But, unfortunately, there are also staff who see sick leave entitlements more as a target than a safety net.

Sick days can be treated as a right, as additional holidays if they are unused. At the same time, there will be employers who also do not play fair, pressuring staff to work even when ill.

Businesses these days face an accumulation of extra costs.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has estimated the extra sick leave expense will be about $1 billion for businesses. Add to that another planned public holiday (Matariki), other leave entitlements and, crucially, the climbing minimum wage (among the highest in the world compared to the median wage).

Making profits and employing staff is becoming progressively more difficult.

Looming "fair pay" agreements could also add to the costs for various employers.

Yet, it is businesses that earn the money and employ the people who will pay the taxes to fund government services and the country.

One sick-leave anomaly needs fixing. Sick leave is not calculated on a "pro-rata" basis for part-time staff. In other words, part-timers are paid for up to five sick days a year at present.

One business representative has pointed out that that means someone working one day a week will later next year be entitled to 10 sick days a year, a whole 20% of the working time.

Covid has accelerated the ability to work from home for many. This could allow more people who are supervising ill children to need less sick leave.

A 2013 Business New Zealand survey found that four and a-half sick days was roughly the average taken. The average was six for the public sector, where the 10-days-a-year allowance is the norm.

Businesses will adjust to the increase next year in the sick leave allowance because they must.

It is easy and popular to keep on adding the likes of more sick leave or extra holidays. Who can argue against the ideal of higher wages and better conditions?

Care must be taken, however, with labour laws and regulations.

New Zealand cannot afford to become too inflexible and uncompetitive.

New Zealand and New Zealand businesses, after all, have to pay their way in the world.