Dunedin: On the right track?

An aerial view of Dunedin. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A report comparing Dunedin’s progress with other major centres has drawn differing responses.

Mayor Aaron Hawkins, economic development committee chairman Chris Staynes and several other councillors last week looked at the graphs and the figures since 2013 and were positive, even enthusiastic.

A few councillors were sceptical. Cr Jules Radich put it bluntly. Benchmarks had been set and none achieved.

The council in its economic development strategy 2013-23 aimed for several targets. This is under the vision of Dunedin becoming "one of the world’s great small cities".

One aim was for 10,000 additional jobs and $10,000 extra income per job on average.

"Benchmarks of success" included: Dunedin residents rating their quality of life the highest in New Zealand, Dunedin’s export growth exceeding the national average over 10 years and Enterprise start-up rates exceeding those of comparator cities.

Jobs numbers were on target until whacked by Covid, in figures in the report to March 2021. Indications are that job growth has accelerated since then.

Average incomes have increased, adjusted for inflation, although lagging the ambitious target even before Covid.

For quality of life, Dunedin slipped in just behind Wellington, having gained considerable ground. This is impressive even if the goal was not quite reached.

Dunedin’s exports fell, although the rate of decline lessened. That of other cities increased except for Wellington and Christchurch which declined just slightly. The closing of the Fisher and Paykel Appliances plant in Mosgiel no doubt knocked figures for 2003 to 2013. Cadbury’s closure would have hit the later period. All the compared cities’ "exports" were hit by Covid, especially in tourism and related hospitality.

Business start-ups, based on the entry rate of new firms compared to existing firms, show an increase for Dunedin, but the city still lags behind all the others — Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Christchurch and Wellington.

The author of the report, Otago economist Benje Patterson, did tell councillors, however, that the "death" of new businesses in Dunedin was lower than in other centres.

In one sense, Cr Radich is correct. The targets were not met and, in several instances, results were not even close.

Of course, there are often many good reasons for that. New businesses are more likely in faster-growing areas, Covid has derailed parts of the economy and more and more of the Dunedin economy relies on education so the proportion of "exports" could be less impressive.

The goals were certainly ambitious, even unrealistic. Nevertheless, Dunedin has progressed markedly since 2013, Covid notwithstanding.

Councillors can be guilty of overstating their influence, imagining they are more important than they are. Wider trends buck whatever they might do or say. They, therefore, cannot take too much credit when Dunedin succeeds or, for that matter, necessarily too much blame in harder times.

What the council can and must do is play its part in providing an environment where business can succeed and is not impeded.

And it can — balancing costs against benefits — play its role in creating an attractive city. As the mayor noted, lifestyle plays an ever-increasing role in where people decide to base themselves. The rise in remote working has accelerated this. Recreational facilities, cultural opportunities, ease of travelling around and a liveable city are all in part in the council’s purview.

Interestingly, while Dunedin received outstanding support from its citizens for quality of life, the council’s perception report cards have deteriorated.

Whatever the benchmarks, the fact that 90% of Dunedin residents surveyed in 2020 rated their quality of life as good or better compared with 84% in 2021 is extremely encouraging.

So, too, are the estimates from Statistics New Zealand on population growth. The increase for the eight years to 2021 averaged 1%. This compares with 0.2% for the previous decade.

Given Dunedin’s lack of significant growth after the past 50 years — and sometimes predicted decline — the city can be pleased with its direction.