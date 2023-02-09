Earthquake extent shocking

Even though, as our Prime Minister says, New Zealanders know about the significant effect earthquakes can have, it is difficult to comprehend the scale of the disaster still unfolding in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the dead of night on Monday, and the aftershocks, is rising by the thousands as more is discovered about the extent of this event.

Footage showing multi-storey buildings collapse to rubble in seconds is hard to take in, looking more like something you might see in a Hollywood action movie than real life.

But it is real life, and far too much real death.

In these early days after the quake, the international community is scrambling to provide a coherent response in a situation where destroyed roads, frigid weather, damaged airports, overwhelmed hospitals and large aftershocks are adding to the difficulties for would-be rescuers.

Despite the hardships, thousands of people have been rescued, and there have been miraculous moments such as the retrieval of a newborn baby, more than 10 hours after the quake hit.

Still attached to her dead mother by her umbilical cord when found several hours after being born, the doctor treating her estimated she was one hour away from death.

The first tremor had its epicentre in Kahramanmaras, in south eastern Turkey, about 50km from the border of northwest Syria where 1.7 million displaced Syrians live in camps.

The area affected by the quake and its aftershocks is immense, including Syrian cities Idlib, Aleppo and Hama and Turkish cities Antakya, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa and Diyarbakir . Thousands of buildings have been destroyed.

Like New Zealand, this area is earthquake prone.

In August 1999, a 7.6 magnitude quake near Izmit in Turkey killed 17,000 people and resulted in the collapse of 20,000 buildings.

Quake aftermath in Hatay, Turkey. PHOTO: GETTY

While Turkey introduced new regulations to improve buildings’ ability to cope with earthquakes, seismic strengthening may be considered too expensive for many existing building owners.

Those inclined to consider New Zealand’s standards are too rigid might have pause for thought watching the television images of the collapsing buildings.

Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake is described as releasing around 16,000 times more energy than the more commonly experienced magnitude 5 quakes in the area.

That initial tremor was the same magnitude as the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, which claimed two lives. As well as damage to roads, rail and infrastructure and buildings in the immediate area and region, some Wellington buildings were also affected.

So far, New Zealand has made an initial contribution of $1.5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies responses in Turkey and Syria and the Government has said it will continue to monitor the need for further support.

Individuals, feeling helpless at the horror, may also want to contribute to charities involved in the response.

Remembering the value of the boots-on-the-ground international support Christchurch received after its devastating quake it would seem appropriate for us to be able to reciprocate.

And another thing

Former member of Parliament and Auckland mayor and current Auckland city councillor Christine Fletcher’s musing that the impact of the recent Auckland floods would probably be larger than that of the Christchurch earthquakes was tin-eared. The comparison would not have gone down well with all of those whose family and friends died in the earthquakes, and those injured, displaced, or still fighting with insurance companies.

Clanger-prone Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown also made a silly comparison, early in the flood aftermath.

Asked whether Auckland’s level of ability to cope with the floods was terrifying, conceded it was worrying but then went on to say it would be interesting to ‘‘see just how well prepared Wellington is when the earthquake strikes”.

Catastrophes are catastrophes, not competitions or occasions for macabre one-upmanship.