Education needed on hijab

Many will have been shocked and saddened by allegations of the taunting of a group of Muslim Otago Girls’ High School pupils which culminated in one being beaten and her hijab forcibly removed.

Ugly playground incidents are not new and can often be dealt with swiftly and decisively by schools without any publicity, although that is not always so simple now when pupils use their cellphones to record events and then share those images.

In this instance, filming of the event was carried out and there have been concerns the footage has been shared.

The police have been called in to investigate the incident which occurred on Wednesday last week and say they have identified three alleged offenders.

They described the altercation and the possibility of the video circulating on social media as "very concerning to us" and said they were treating the issue with utmost urgency and care.

There is much we do not know about this yet and we can understand principal Bridget Davidson’s reluctance to say too much for fear of destroying the integrity of any disciplinary processes or investigations.

However, was it enough for her, in the school’s weekly newsletter to the school community to refer to the situation as a "distressing incident" without explaining what sort of an incident it was?

Anyone who had not heard about this "distressing incident" would not have had an inkling of what it involved from the newsletter waffle about staff working on the vision of "Building School Community".

The school’s procedures for dealing with any instances of bullying or discriminatory behaviour must come under the spotlight as a result of this event.

In an RNZ interview, the pupil who said her hijab was removed suggested staff had not been responsive to earlier concerns. She said she frequently had the fingers pulled at her and was called a terrorist by other pupils.

Have school staff been following whatever bullying policy applies? If not, will any action be taken over that? Is the school policy up to scratch?

Hopefully, this will be the impetus for other schools to look at their bullying and discrimination policies and procedures and see if they are up to the job and, just as importantly, that all staff and pupils are familiar with them and comfortable using them when situations crop up. Understandably, the Muslim community has been appalled by the allegations.

Every parent expects school to be a safe place for their children. Indeed, Otago Girls’ High School’s website says it is "committed to quality education for girls in a safe, inclusive and caring environment".

It has been encouraging to read of the involvement of the Otago Muslim Association as the school works through the aftermath of this event.

Dr Anwar Ghani, of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand, has expressed concern the Otago Girls’ incident is one of five in the past 12 months against young Muslim adults.

Any targeting of young women because of their hijab wearing, wherever it may occur, is unacceptable.

This garment has often been the subject of controversy in various parts of the world.

The most recent has been the yet to be resolved ban on hijabs in colleges in Karnataka, in southern India, which has the country’s minority 200 million-strong Muslim community fearful it is part of a right-wing agenda to impose majority values.

They say it violates their religious freedom which is guaranteed by India’s constitution.

In New Zealand, part of preventing any future abuse of hijab wearers must be education about the significance of the hijab to those Muslim women who choose to wear it.

Schools are an ideal place to promote such understanding and awareness.