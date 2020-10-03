Embracing the Ranfurly Shield

The return of the Ranfurly Shield to Otago is always something to treasure.

But given the unsettling events of 2020 brought about by Covid-19, last Sunday’s shield victory over Taranaki takes on added meaning. There are no covid-imposed restrictions in place, so the opportunity to openly celebrate — and more importantly congregate — when the shield is defended at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow is there for all to embrace.

For 56 years, the prospect of Otago winning the shield seemed an almost impossible dream. It took a wonderful night in Hamilton in 2013 for the hoodoo to end and Otago has now won the shield three times in the past seven years.

The advent of professionalism and a preoccupation, at times, with Super Rugby has meant the provincial championship, and Ranfurly Shield, has taken a back seat on the rugby calendar.

By the time the late season competition arrives, many people are "rugbyed out" and the fervour that used to surround the shield — think street parades and packed stadiums — has become a thing of the past.

But this year there has been a different feel about the provincial game. This is probably a reflection of the lack of sport in 2020 and, perhaps, New Zealanders’ desire to focus on, and support, local in the wake of covid.

A lack of international opportunities for the All Blacks has also helped. The country’s top players, and those who have had overseas contracts cut short by the pandemic, have made appearances for their provinces for the first time in many years. This has added a new dimension to the competition.

The national championship this year seems to mean more to players and fans. That was clearly evident from the men in blue and gold who travelled to Inglewood last Sunday determined to write their names into shield history.

Led by Michael Collins, Otago dominated Taranaki in the first half, paving the way for what was a comfortable 30-19 victory. The joy on the players’ faces at the final whistle showed just what the victory meant.

Otago was at full strength for the clash, a back-handed benefit from having no players named in the initial All Black squad. The two players considered the most unlucky to miss the national squad — first five Josh Ioane and hooker Liam Coltman — were among Otago’s best and instrumental in the victory.

In contrast, Taranaki had to manage without the Barrett bothers, Beauden and Jordie, who were in camp with the All Blacks. Their influence, which was so dominant for Taranaki in victory the previous week, was clearly missed.

Otago’s first defence against Hawke’s Bay tomorrow is an opportunity for Forsyth Barr Stadium to again open its doors to the public. Dunedin Venues, which runs the stadium, has been faced with a wave of cancelled events and missed financial opportunities during the past six months.

Dunedin retailers and businesses, whose owners have had to make some tough decisions during the pandemic, will welcome the shield and the influx of people to the city.

A large crowd will ensure the flow-on effects throughout the city are significant.

When Otago finally reclaimed the shield in 2013 after 56 years of near misses and, at times, mismatches, a crowd of 17,000 headed to the stadium to watch its first and, sadly, only defence.

Coincidentally, the match was also against Hawke’s Bay.

A similar-sized crowd tomorrow may be too much to ask. But given the dearth of events and live sport in recent months, fans should seize the moment and make the trek to the stadium.

The shield has a long and proud history. Let’s make the most of it.