Emotional pay off for dedicated fan

Hayden Meikle in his office in the Allied Press building in Dunedin.

Yes!

That’s it, really. I could waste 800 words trying to sum up my deepest emotions about Liverpool being the champion of English football when all I really need is one.

Yes! Finally. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

It has been a rough year — for all of us — but my word it feels good to be shedding tears for positive reasons. And, yes, I have cried lots since the moment it actually happened, since the day it became mathematically impossible for the name of any club other than Liverpool to be engraved on the 2019-20 trophy.

This year has taught me one main thing: the whole point of life is to have people to share it with.

Money in the bank is nice. New clothes are nice. Living in a Covid-free part of the world is really nice.

But it all counts for little if you walk alone, if you don’t have fellow humans with whom to share joys both big and small, and I was genuinely touched to discover my absolute thrill at a football team on the other side of the world tasting success was recognised by lots of others.

The messages came flying thick and fast the day Liverpool’s title was secured. Mates, family members, colleagues, acquaintances I’d all but lost touch with — they were all happy for me. (The notable exception being the English pal who supports Everton. He is a fine man but simply couldn’t find any enjoyment in this moment. I know I will be the same when, snort, Everton wins the title.)

Juergen Klopp, the manager who finally returned the smiles to Liverpool faces.

I know it’s "just" sport. I know it shouldn’t really mean as much as it does. I am fully aware of the bigger priorities in life — being a husband and a father and a friend and a journalist — and I take them seriously.

But there is still room for something else, a driving passion that can provide such immense enjoyment in good times, and a marvellous distraction in the bad times.

There is room for Liverpool Football Club to shine a light when elsewhere is dark.

For years, it was a running joke at the Otago Daily Times that I could not go longer than a week without shoehorning a Liverpool reference into one of my stories or columns.

The side joke, of course, was that Liverpool had gone decades without winning a title. And that joke got bigger with every passing year.

I don’t exactly know how it happened — I’m not from England, and no-one in my family was a football fan — but I became a Liverpool fan in about 1992, a couple of years after the club won its then-record 18th league title.

So, yes, for those counting at home, your correspondent had the spectacularly bad luck to welcome a club into his heart AFTER its long and glorious run as the undisputed king of English football.

No fairweather fan here. I stuck with Liverpool through thick and thin, even as the club faded out of the limelight (to an extent) and struggled to keep pace with the Premier League heavyweights in an era where commercial power meant as much as, if not more than, performance on the field.

It wasn’t exactly hard going. Liverpool fielded some entertaining teams, and there were a couple of second-placed finishes, and there was the miracle of Istanbul when we somehow won the 2005 Champions League final, and a sixth European Cup last year.

Jordan Henderson has overcome years of doubts to inspire Liverpool to glory. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH/REUTERS

I was also fortunate to witness the entire career of Steven Gerrard, a god in red socks, perhaps ranked with Kenny Dalglish as the greatest player in Liverpool history.

But the hurts started to stack up.

All those mediocre seasons of sixth or seventh. The brittleness that undercut so many promising teams. Average players and wasted transfer fees and managers who did well but seemed to be missing something, and the agony of the Stevie G slip season.

Watching other clubs, especially the ones from Manchester, knock us off our perch was most painful of all.

The European success was wonderful but I think I speak on behalf of all Liverpool fans when I say: we needed that damn title back.

And along came Juergen Norbert Klopp.

Der Meister. The German genius behind "heavy-metal football" who has united the red side of a city and built (ignore the weeks since Liverpool secured the title and understandably took the foot off the pedal) an absolute winning machine.

It has been a couple of years of almost dream-like success, culminating in a season of almost unnatural dominance.

I have, for years, told anyone who will listen that all I needed was to see Liverpool win the Premier League, that once that happened I would never really get upset about anything in sport ever again.

I saw North Otago win the Meads Cup, Valley win the Citizens Shield, Otago win the Ranfurly Shield, Waitaki Boys’ beat St Kevin’s 29-0, Brendon McCullum score a century, Mark Dickel handle a basketball, the greatest New Zealand provincial netball team of all time go a whole year unbeaten, the Red Sox win a World Series, the Rams win a Super Bowl.

This is the final, most wonderful sporting moment to cross off my list.

I have never been to Anfield, Liverpool’s home stadium. But I am part of the club, and it of me.

I will never walk alone.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz