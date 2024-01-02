Financial bombs and fiscal checks

Amid the high rhetoric of Finance Minister Nicola Willis when delivering her mini Budget — a document so slender that it was more the infant of all Budgets rather than the mother of all — were regular references to "fiscal cliffs" and "financial timebombs".

This conjures images of a juvenile Labour government leaving pranks and practical jokes behind in their departed offices for their new inhabitants to find, but it is rather more serious than that.

Ms Willis has suggested that Labour has left in motion numerous projects which were either unfunded, under-funded, or were about to run out of funding, leaving her to try to patch up a leaking ship.

Former finance minister Grant Robertson denies any such thing, saying this is the usual pattern that unfolds as governments change.

The truth, as it so often does, probably lies somewhere in the middle. Ms Willis is correct that the government did leave in a state of limbo such major projects as Lake Onslow or Let’s Keep Wellington Moving, but those were still at a scoping stage and Labour, just as easily as the incoming coalition, National, could have pulled the plug on them.

But Mr Robertson is also correct when arguing that deferral and delay of spending out until a future date is a common feature in many large government infrastructure projects, especially as the state embarks on dozens of such builds annually at a cost of billions.

Not that there was much small print for it to hide in, but beyond the headlines in the mini Budget were announcements that all major capital projects at risk of cost blowouts were to be identified so that they could be closely managed, and that a "health check" was to be carried out on all medium and high-risk projects to assess how likely it was that their budgets might be blown.

As anyone who has ever built anything — or anyone who has ever watched Grand Designs on television — will tell you, most, if not all, projects are at high risk of cost blowouts.

Government projects are no exception, and given their size and scale a cost blowout is more the rule than the exception.

To give one local example, the last government had to increase the budget for the new Dunedin hospital before work had barely started because of soaring costs of basic building materials such as concrete and steel, and has had to increase again since.

The hospital build, the biggest such project ever undertaken by a New Zealand government, will certainly be on the government’s watch list, for several reasons.

The new Dunedin hospital taking shape. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Firstly, it will not want the project to adhere to the cynic’s timetable of taking twice as long and costing twice as much as was budgeted.

And secondly, several other hospitals urgently require building — many, coincidentally in National-held electorates — and the Dunedin hospital is something of a canary in the coal mine in terms of the scale of health infrastructure that New Zealand will have to build.

But it is not just hospitals. Add in roads, schools, energy generation, housing . . . the list goes on and the taxpayer is footing the bill.

Given that, added rigour should be expected, and is even welcomed.

But it cannot become an exercise in trimming and deferral: economy does not come from cutting corners, there is always a cost that comes later.

Not can it simply be an exercise in pointing the finger of blame at Labour.

All three coalition parties campaigned on their ability to get infrastructure built, now it is time to — literally — put their money where their mouths are.