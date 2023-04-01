French pensions and democracy

The pensions mess in France throws up questions about democracy.

From one point of view, the failure of French President Emmanuel Macron to win support for increasing the pension age shows how democracy can stand in the way of essential change.

Polls consistently show 70% against Mr Macron. Despite his purpose, he could be forced to back down.

From another angle, the protests and the resistance are seen as a fight for democracy itself - for liberté, égalité, fraternité.

From the outside, the vehemence of the French to retain the pension age at 62 and stop it rising to 64, part of Mr Macron’s pension reform, might seem indulgent and unrealistic. The French already enjoy a 35-hour working week and long holidays.

There are only 1.7 workers for each pensioner, down from 2.1 in 2000. This gap will steadily widen. Only Italy and Greece in the OECD have higher proportions of GDP devoted to pensions.

Britain’s retirement age is 66, Germany is on the way to 67 and there are arguments that New Zealand’s at 65 is too low in times of lengthening lifespans.

Although one report from France’s pensions advisory council says the spending is manageable, many economists believe Mr Macron’s attempts to improve the nation’s competitiveness are essential.

The bottom line is that states must pay their way. The rude intrusion of inflation reminds the world of the harsh truths of economics. Money must come from somewhere.

French President Emmanuel Macron

This is a lesson Greece learned with its lax tax gathering and low retirement ages. California and some United States car companies were hammered by their generous pensions.

New Zealand escaped the worst of an ongoing and unaffordable economic burden when Finance Minister Ruth Richardson in the early 1990s curtailed an unaffordable Government superannuation scheme for new members.

Mr Macron was only able to progress pension changes by using special executive powers to bypass Parliament.

This has prompted cries about the denial of democracy. The massive protests and the political and institutional crisis have become about more than just pensions.

Meanwhile, France’s Constitutional Council will decide on April 14 whether Mr Macron’s moves breach the constitution.

Mr Macron is seen as an autocratic, aloof king-like figure who cares only for the rich. A wide range of unions and other interests have galvanised against him, amid French cries of unfairness.

The pension age increased from 60 to 62 in 2010, and Mr Macron backed down on the following increase during his first term as president in the face of riots and Covid. Because he cannot stand for a third time, he can afford unpopularity for the sake of what he thinks is right.

He also plays "democracy" cards, saying "nothing justifies violence in a democratic society".

If democracy is about the will of the people (and some would say the "wisdom of the crowd"), then Mr Macron might not get his way, notwithstanding his determination.

While democracy is also about compromises, it is difficult to see where these might come from.

If the outraged French can outlast Mr Macron’s resolve, the pension changes might not come to pass. If that just kicks the issue down the Champs-Élysées, then so be it.

The French people will bear the consequences and be economically poorer for that.

Winston Churchill in 1947 said: "No-one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time."

How true.